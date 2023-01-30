NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 2 0.846 4 1 0.800

Minneapolis 11 4 0.733 4 1 0.800

Ellsworth 8 6 0.571 3 2 0.600

Sacred Heart 6 7 0.462 3 2 0.600

Beloit 3 11 0.214 1 4 0.200

Republic Cty 0 13 0.000 0 5 0.000

Monday, January 23, 2023

Pratt 42, Ellsworth 30

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Sacred Heart 46, Beloit 43

Ellsworth 57, Plainville 25

SE of Saline 47, Republic County 29

Minneapolis 46, Ellinwood 20

Friday, January 27

SE of Saline 48, Ellsworth 32

Sacred Heart 51, Hutch Trinity 32

Hillsboro 48, Minneapolis 34

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 12 1 0.923 5 0 1.000

Beloit 10 4 0.714 4 1 0.800

Ellsworth 9 5 0.643 3 2 0.600

Sacred Heart 8 5 0.615 2 3 0.400

Republic Cty 10 0.231 1 4 0.200

Minneapolis 1 13 0.071 0 5 0.000

Monday, January 23, 2023

Pratt 62, Ellsworth 52

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Beloit 63, Sacred Heart 52

Ellsworth 47, Plainville 42

SE of Saline 75, Republic County 23

Ellinwood 55, Minneapolis 36

Friday, January 27

SE of Saline 63, Ellsworth 43

Sacred Heart 51, Hutch Trinity 30

Hillsboro 61, Minneapolis 28

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The NCAA high school basketball league returned to its normal schedule this past week after a week of mid-season basketball tournaments, with the lone exception of the Ellsworth teams, who returned to a normal schedule after finishing their mid-season tournament on Monday due to snow postponing the conclusion of their 2023 mid-season tournament.

The Ellsworth teams got swept by Pratt on Monday in the final round of the Hoisington tournament, while the rest of the NCAA settled in to make runs down the stretch in both league and state standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams split a doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Tuesday night, with the Lady Trojans opening the night falling 46-43 against the Lady Knights, but the Trojan boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the night with a 63-52 victory. … The Trojan wrestlers dropped an NCAA dual against Ellsworth Thursday night, falling 42-30 against the Bearcats.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams opened their week on Monday night by playing their final games of the Hoisington tournament, which had been delayed by weather from last week. The Bearcats and Lady Bearcats got swept by Pratt in that final round as the Lady Bearcats lost 43-30 and the Bearcat boys were unable to salvage a split as they also fell 62-52. The Ellsworth teams suffered another sweep on Friday night when they met up with Southeast of Saline as the Ellsworth girls lost the opener 48-32 and the Bearcat boys were again unable to salvage a split as they lost 63-43. … The Bearcat wrestling team scored an NCAA dual victory over Beloit on Tuesday, winning the dual 42-30. The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed at Larned on Saturday where they finished with 25 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams split with Ellinwood on Tuesday night before getting swept by Hillsboro on Friday night. Tuesday, the Lady Lions opened the night with a 46-20 win, but the Lion boys were unable to seal the sweep as they lost 55-36. Friday night the Lion girls lost 48-34 and the Lion boys were unable to salvage a split as they dropped a 61-28 contest. … The Lady Lion wrestlers competed at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka on Saturday, where they finished in 26th place with 44.5 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams got swept by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday night in their only action of the week. The Lady Buffs dropped the opener against the Lady Trojans 47-29 and the Buffalo boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, falling 75-23. … The Buffs wrestling team hit the mats on Tuesday night when they traveled north of the state border into Thayer, Nebraska to wrestle Thayer Central, but came home after suffering a 41-31 loss. The Republic County wrestling team traveled north of the border again on Saturday to compete in the Red Cloud, Nebraska, tournament where the Lady Buffs finished in 6th place with 10 points while the Buffalo boys finished in 2nd place with 103 points.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams returned to the courts this past week after taking off the previous week during the mid-season tournament week. The Knights and Lady Knights split an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit Tuesday night before sweeping a doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday night. Tuesday the Lady Knights opened the evening with a 46-25 win over Beloit, but the Knight boys were unable to secure the sweep as they lost 63-52. Friday night the Lady Knights won their 6th game of the season, defeating Hutchinson Trinity 51-32 and the Knight boys followed with a 51-30 victory to secure the sweep.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams scored a pair of NCAA doubleheader sweeps this past week to advance their combined record to 23-3 on the season. Tuesday night the Trojans and Lady Trojans swept Republic County 47-29, 75-23 and the repeated the feat Friday night against Ellsworth, winning 48-32, 63-43. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Hoisington Tournament on Saturday where they finished with 7 points for 9th place.