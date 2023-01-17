NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.900Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.875Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.364Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

Republic County0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Chapman 49, Beloit 26

Sacred Heart 63, Republic County 41

SE of Saline 45, Clay Center 28

Minneapolis 42, Valley Heights 41

Friday, January 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Sacred Heart 48, Ellsworth 28

Smith Center 56, Republic County 39

Minneapolis 43, Beloit 41

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.778Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.700Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.636Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

Republic County2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.222Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, January 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Beloit 70, Chapman 27

Sacred Heart 59, Republic County 27

SE of Saline 66, Clay Center 49

Valley Heights 52, Minneapolis 49 OT

Friday, January 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ellsworth 50, Sacred Heart 40

Republic County 52, Smith Center 47

Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Sacred Heart Lady Knight basketball team stirred up things in the NCAA girlsâ€™ basketball standings this past week when the Lady Knights handed the Ellsworth Lady Bearcats their first NCAA loss of the season, as there are no NCAA girls teams still with unblemished NCAA marks at this point in the season.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys, however, continued their march to perfection with a non-league victory over Clay Center this past week to earn their 8thÂ win of the season, against no losses.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schoolsâ€™ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams split a pair of doubleheader this past week, each night watching their girlsâ€™ team fall in the openers but the Trojan boys were able to bounce back to salvage splits in the nightcaps. Tuesday night the split was against Chapman, as the Lady Trojans lost the opener 49-28, but the Trojan boys came back to win the nightcap 70-27. Friday night Beloit split an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis, with the Lady Trojans falling 43-41 but the Trojan boys salvaged the split with a 75-31 victory. â€¦ The Trojan wrestling team returned to the mats in Marysville on Saturday where they scored 59 points to finish in 9thÂ place as a team.

ELLSWORTH

Ellsworth High Schoolâ€™s basketball teams had this past Tuesday night off before splitting an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Friday night. Friday the Lady Bearcats lost their first NCAA game of the season, falling 48-28 against Sacred Heart while the Bearcat boys were able to bounce back and salvage a split in the doubleheader, winning the nightcap 50-46. â€¦ The Bearcat boys wrestlers competed in Hoisington on Saturday, where they scored 9 points to finish in 22ndÂ place. The Lady Bearcat wrestlers, meanwhile, traveled to Hays on Saturday where they finished in 20thÂ place with 6 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams had a .500 week last week, splitting a pair of doubleheaders. Tuesday night the Lions and Lady Lions split with Valley Heights as the Lady Lions won the opener 42-41 but the Lion boys were unable to secure the sweep as they lost in the nightcap 52-49 in overtime. Friday night Minneapolis split with Beloit in an NCAA doubleheader as the Lady Lions won the opener 43-41 but the Lion boys fell in the nightcap 75-31. â€¦ The Lion wrestlers hit the mats to open their week on Thursday night when they scored a 57-18 dual victory over Riley County. The Lion boys then competed at Hoisington on Saturday where they finished in 2ndÂ place with 154 points while the Lady Lion wrestlers competed in Hays and scored 28 points to finish in 13thÂ place.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball games scored one victory in four attempts this past week as the Buffs and Lady Buffs got swept by Sacred Heart Tuesday night, with the girls falling 63-41 and the boys falling 59-27, before Republic County was able to bounce back Friday night and earn a split against Smith Center. The Lady Buffs lost the opener against Smith Center Friday night, 56-39, but the Buff boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap, winning 52-47. â€¦ The Buffalo boys wrestlers traveled north of the state border on Friday to compete in Superior, Nebraska, where they finished in 3rdÂ place with 125 points.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams combined to go 3-1 this past week as they swept Republic County on Tuesday night and earned a split with Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader Friday night. Tuesday night the Lady Knights handed Republic County a 63-41 defeat, which the Knight boys followed with a 59-27 victory to complete the sweep. Friday night the Lady Knights opened with a 48-28 win over Ellsworth, the Lady Bearcatsâ€™ first NCAA loss of the season, but the Knight boys were unable to complete the sweep in the nightcap as they lost 50-40.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

Southeast of Saline had one non-league basketball outing this past week, which they swept against Clay Center High School. The Lady Trojans opened the evening with a 45-28 victory before the Trojan boys followed with a 66-49 win to remain undefeated on the season. â€¦ The Trojan wrestlers competed at Hoisington on Saturday where they scored 106.5 points to finish in 6thÂ place.