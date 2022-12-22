NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 2 0 4 0

SE of Saline 2 0 6 0

Minneapolis 1 1 5 1

Sacred Heart 0 1 1 4

Beloit 1 2 2 4

Republic Cty 0 2 0 5

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Southeast of Saline 51, Sacred Heart 45

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Riley County 49, Beloit 21

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Larned at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Republic County at Concordia

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Sacred Heart at St. Johns/Tipton

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Hoisington at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Hays-Thomas More Prep at Sacred Heart

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 2 0 6 0

Beloit 2 1 3 3

Ellsworth 1 1 2 2

Republic Cty 1 1 1 4

Sacred Heart 0 1 3 2

Minneapolis 0 2 0 6

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Southeast of Saline 65, Sacred Heart 41

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Beloit 53, Riley County 28

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Larned at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Republic County at Concordia

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Sacred Heart at St. Johns/Tipton

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Hoisington at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Hays-Thomas More Prep at Sacred Heart

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Southeast of Saline High School basketball teams continued their control over the NCAA high school basketball leagues as the NCAA enters the 2022 Christmas Break.

The Lady Trojans and Trojan boys are both still undefeated on the season and the Ellsworth Lady Bearcats are the only other NCAA team still undefeated as the league enters the Christmas break for 2022.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action leading into the 2022 Christmas Break :

BELOIT

The Trojans and Lady Trojans split a non-league doubleheader this past Tuesday night against Riley County with the Lady Trojans opening action suffering a 49-21 defeat, but the Trojan boys were able to rebound to salvage a split in the doubleheader with a 53-28 victory. Beloit’s teams will return to the courts in 2023 on Tuesday, January 3 when they play at Phillipsburg.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth teams did not have any action in the final week before the Christmas break as the Lady Bearcats take a 4-0, 2-0 record into the 2022 Christmas break while the Bearcat boys sit at 2-2, 1-1. The Ellsworth teams will return to action in 2023 when they play host to Larned in a non-league doubleheader on Tuesday, January 3.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions and Lady Lions did not have any action on the courts in the final week of the 2022 calendar year as the Lady Lions take a 5-1, 1-1 record into the 2022 Christmas break while the Lion boys sit at 0-2, 0-6 still searching for their initial victory of the 2022-2023 season. The Lion boys will search for that first victory again on Tuesday, January 3 when the Minneapolis teams play host to Sacred Heart in an NCAA doubleheader.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams were not in action this past week as the Lady Buffs take a 0-2, 0-5 record into the 2022 Christmas break while the Buff boys sit at 1-1, 1-4 on the season. The Republic County teams will return to action on Tuesday, January 3 when they play a non-league doubleheader at Concordia.

SACRED HEART

The Knights and Lady Knights got swept by intra-country rival, Southeast of Saline, in their final action in 2022. The Lady Knights suffered a 51-45 defeat in the opener and the Knight boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they suffered a 65-41 defeat. Sacred Heart will return to action in 2023 when they play an NCAA doubleheader at Minneapolis on January 3, 2023.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline High School basketball scored another doubleheader sweep this past Monday night when they traveled to intra-county rival, Sacred Heart and swept the NCAA doubleheader as both teams improved to 6-0 on the season. The Lady Trojans opened the action scoring a 51-45 victory and the Trojan boys followed, completing the sweep with a 65-41 victory. Both Southeast of Saline teams sit with 6-0, 2-0 records. They will return to action on Friday, January 6 when they play host to Minneapolis in another NCAA doubleheader.