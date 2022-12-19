NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ellsworth 45, Minneapolis 43

Beloit 41, Republic County 34

Berean Academy 49, Sacred Heart 30

SE of Saline 49, Abilene 30

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

SE of Saline 45, Hillsboro 40

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Ellsworth 54, Beloit 45

Minneapolis 55, Republic County 40

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Southeast of Saline at Sacred Heart

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Beloit at Riley County

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

SE of SalineÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

BeloitÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

EllsworthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Republic CtyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Sacred HeartÂ Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

MinneapolisÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 18

Beloit 67, Republic County 26

Sacred Heart 48, Berean Academy 44

SE of Saline 77, Abilene 59

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

SE of Saline 56, Hillsboro 37

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Beloit 42, Ellsworth 38

Republic County 56, Minneapolis 51

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Southeast of Saline at Sacred Heart

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Beloit at Riley County

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Southeast of Saline High School athletic programs remined competitive in multiple sports this past week as both of the schoolâ€™s basketball teams remain atop of the NCAA standings with one night of action remining in 2022 and the girls wrestling team scored 20 points to finish in the middle of the pack this past week at the Abilene tournament.

The Trojans and Lady Trojans are not alone in the NCAA as multiple teams remain active at a higher level thus far this winter season.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schoolsâ€™ respective teams did in the past week of their respective seasons:

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams combined to put together a 3-1 week on the courts last week as they opened the week Tuesday night sweeping Republic County, 41-34, 67-26 and managed a split with Ellsworth on Friday night with the Lady Trojans dropping the opener of the doubleheader 54-45, but the Trojan boys being able to salvage a split on the night with a 42-38 victory in the nightcap.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams swept Minneapolis Tuesday night, 45-43, 39-18 and finished the week Friday night by splitting doubleheader with Beloit. The Lady Bearcats opened the night against Beloit with a 54-45 victory, but the Bearcat boys were unable to seal the sweep in the nightcap as they dropped a 42-38 contest.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions and Lady Lions basketball teams combined to pick up just one victory last week as the Lady Lions were able to score a 55-40 victory over Republic County on Friday night for that lone victory. The Lady Lions had opened the week on Tuesday when they lost a 45-43 game against Ellsworth and the Lion boys were unable to salvage a split against Ellsworth Tuesday night, as they dropped a 39-18 contest and then lost 55-51 against Republic County on Friday night. â€¦ The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they finished with 20 points, to finish in the middle of the pack in the team race. The Lion boysâ€™ wrestlers competed in the Marion County dual tournament on Saturday where they finished in fourth place after defeating West Elk 54-24 and Wellington 51-18 before losing to Buhler 54-27 in the round robin portion of the tournament. The Lions then lost 48-30 to Rock Creek in the semifinals and lost 43-42 to Burlingame in the consolation semifinals to finish in 4thÂ place.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff and Lady Buff basketball teams got swept in a doubleheader by Beloit Tuesday night, falling 41-34, 67-26. Republic County came back to salvage a split of a doubleheader against Minneapolis Friday night as the Lady Buffs lost the opener 55-40, but the Buff boys were able to salvage the split with a 56-51 victory. â€¦ The Buff boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Marion County dual tournament on Saturday where they opened the tournament with a 63-18 victory over Burlingame, followed with a 50-29 win over Clearwater and finished the round robin portion of the tournament, the Buffs then lost to Clay Center 41-24 in the semifinals and lost the consolation finals 42-42, via the tie-breaker against Douglass.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams were in action just once this past week, which was Tuesday night when they split a doubleheader against Berean Academy. The Lady Knights opened the night falling 49-30 in the opener, but the Knight boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the night with a 48-44 victory.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams combined for another 4-0 week as the Lady Trojans and Trojan boys both remained undefeated on the season after sweeping a doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday night, with the girls winning 49-30 and the Trojan boys completing the sweep with a 56-37 victory. Southeast of Saline then swept Hillsboro on Thursday night, 45-40, 56-37. â€¦ The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they finished the tournament with 24 points to finish in the middle of the pack.