NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 6 0

SE of Saline 1 0 3 2

Sacred Heart 0 0 4 1

Beloit 2 1 2 3

Ellsworth 0 2 3 3

Republic Cty 0 2 0 4

Tuesday, December 12

Beloit 59, Republic County 19

Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 38

Sacred Heart 45, Berean Academy 36

Southeast of Saline 42, Abilene 22

Friday, December 15

Beloit 45, Ellsworth 23

Minneapolis 59, Republic County 24

Hillsboro 46, Southeast of Saline 30

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 5 0

Ellsworth 1 1 5 1

Minneapolis 1 1 1 5

Sacred Heart 0 0 5 0

SE of Saline 0 1 2 3

Republic Cty 0 2 0 4

Tuesday, December 12

Beloit 85, Republic County 17

Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 25

Sacred Heart 47, Berean Academy 37

Abilene 64, SE of Saline 53

Friday, December 15

Beloit 56, Ellsworth 45

Minneapolis 67, Republic County 45

Southeast of Saline 62, Hillsboro 50

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Beloit Trojan boys’ basketball team took a step towards laying claim towards the 2024 NCAA boys’ title this past week as they defeated both Republic County and Ellsworth to improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in NCAA action.

The Minneapolis Lady Lions, meanwhile, did the same on the girls’ side of things as they also defeated Ellsworth and Republic County with and improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in NCAA action.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team scored its third win of the season Tuesday night and evened its NCAA record at 1-1 with a 59-19 victory against Republic County. The Lady Trojans improved to 2-3 on the season Friday night with a 45-23 victory against Ellsworth. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in NCAA play Tuesday night with an 85-17 victory against Republic County. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 56-45 Friday night.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team fell to 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in NCAA play Tuesday night when it was defeated 64-38 by Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats dropped a 45-23 contest Friday night against Beloit. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night with 53-25 victory against Minneapolis. The Bearcats lost 56-45 to Beloit Friday night.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Ellsworth 64-38 in the NCAA opener for each team. The Lady Lions improved to 6-0, 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 59-24 victory against Republic County. … The Lion boys’ basketball team fell to 0-5 on the season Tuesday night when it dropped a 53-25 contest against Ellsworth. The Lions earned their first win of the year Friday night with a 67-45 victory against Republic County. … The Lady Lions wrestling team competed in the Marion duals Friday and were led by Brooklyn Munk’s, who won 1st in the 116-122 division scoring 9 points. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team finished 14th Friday with a 3-1 record in the Marion dual tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 59-19 against Beloit in its initial NCAA contest of the season. The Lady Buffs fell again Friday night against Minneapolis 59-24. … The Buff boys’ basketball team dropped to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it fell 85-17 against Beloit. The Buffs lost 67-45 against Minneapolis Friday night. … The Lady Buff wrestling team competed in the Fairbury, Neb. Tournament Thursday and finished in 14th place with 44 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 9th in the Marion dual tournament with a 2-2 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team earned its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it defeated Berean Academy 45-36. … The Knight boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Berean Academy 47-37.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team won its third straight contest Tuesday night when it defeated Abilene 42-22. The Lady Trojans saw their three-game winning streak snapped Friday night when they lost 46-30 against Hillsboro. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when they lost 64-52 against Abilene. The Trojans defeated Hillsboro 62-50 Friday night.