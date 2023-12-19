NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Minneapolis 2 0 6 0
SE of Saline 1 0 3 2
Sacred Heart 0 0 4 1
Beloit 2 1 2 3
Ellsworth 0 2 3 3
Republic Cty 0 2 0 4
Tuesday, December 12
Beloit 59, Republic County 19
Minneapolis 64, Ellsworth 38
Sacred Heart 45, Berean Academy 36
Southeast of Saline 42, Abilene 22
Friday, December 15
Beloit 45, Ellsworth 23
Minneapolis 59, Republic County 24
Hillsboro 46, Southeast of Saline 30
2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Beloit 3 0 5 0
Ellsworth 1 1 5 1
Minneapolis 1 1 1 5
Sacred Heart 0 0 5 0
SE of Saline 0 1 2 3
Republic Cty 0 2 0 4
Tuesday, December 12
Beloit 85, Republic County 17
Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 25
Sacred Heart 47, Berean Academy 37
Abilene 64, SE of Saline 53
Friday, December 15
Beloit 56, Ellsworth 45
Minneapolis 67, Republic County 45
Southeast of Saline 62, Hillsboro 50
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Beloit Trojan boys’ basketball team took a step towards laying claim towards the 2024 NCAA boys’ title this past week as they defeated both Republic County and Ellsworth to improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in NCAA action.
The Minneapolis Lady Lions, meanwhile, did the same on the girls’ side of things as they also defeated Ellsworth and Republic County with and improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in NCAA action.
Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :
BELOIT
The Lady Trojan basketball team scored its third win of the season Tuesday night and evened its NCAA record at 1-1 with a 59-19 victory against Republic County. The Lady Trojans improved to 2-3 on the season Friday night with a 45-23 victory against Ellsworth. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in NCAA play Tuesday night with an 85-17 victory against Republic County. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 56-45 Friday night.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcat basketball team fell to 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in NCAA play Tuesday night when it was defeated 64-38 by Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats dropped a 45-23 contest Friday night against Beloit. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night with 53-25 victory against Minneapolis. The Bearcats lost 56-45 to Beloit Friday night.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Ellsworth 64-38 in the NCAA opener for each team. The Lady Lions improved to 6-0, 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 59-24 victory against Republic County. … The Lion boys’ basketball team fell to 0-5 on the season Tuesday night when it dropped a 53-25 contest against Ellsworth. The Lions earned their first win of the year Friday night with a 67-45 victory against Republic County. … The Lady Lions wrestling team competed in the Marion duals Friday and were led by Brooklyn Munk’s, who won 1st in the 116-122 division scoring 9 points. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team finished 14th Friday with a 3-1 record in the Marion dual tournament.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 59-19 against Beloit in its initial NCAA contest of the season. The Lady Buffs fell again Friday night against Minneapolis 59-24. … The Buff boys’ basketball team dropped to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it fell 85-17 against Beloit. The Buffs lost 67-45 against Minneapolis Friday night. … The Lady Buff wrestling team competed in the Fairbury, Neb. Tournament Thursday and finished in 14th place with 44 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 9th in the Marion dual tournament with a 2-2 record.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight basketball team earned its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it defeated Berean Academy 45-36. … The Knight boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night when it defeated Berean Academy 47-37.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojan basketball team won its third straight contest Tuesday night when it defeated Abilene 42-22. The Lady Trojans saw their three-game winning streak snapped Friday night when they lost 46-30 against Hillsboro. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when they lost 64-52 against Abilene. The Trojans defeated Hillsboro 62-50 Friday night.