NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 1 0 2 1
Minneapolis 0 0 4 0
Ellsworth 0 0 3 1
Sacred Heart 0 0 3 1
Republic Cty 0 0 0 2
Beloit 0 1 0 3
Monday, December 4
Ellsworth 43, Plainville 10 – Russell Tournament
Tuesday, December 5
Clay Center 56, Beloit 43
Minneapolis 54, Ell-Saline 25
Sacred Heart 43, Chapman 31 – Chapman Tournament
Southeast of Saline 46, Smoky Valley 30
Thursday, December 7
Smith Center 65, Ellsworth 60 – Rusell Tournament
Minneapolis 48, Bennington 12
Friday, December 8
Southeast of Saline 46, Beloit 36
Valley Heights 60, Republic County 33
Sacred Heart 60, Rossville 45 – Chapman Tournament
Saturday, December 9
Ellsworth 59, St. John’s 43 – Rusell Tournament – 3rd place game
Minneapolis 59, Solomon 11
Sacred Heart 60, Bishop Ward 7 – Chapman tournament
Tuesday, December 12
Republic County at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Sacred Heart at Berean Academy
Southeast of Saline at Abilene
Friday, December 15
Beloit at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Republic County
Hillsboro at Southeast of Saline
2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Beloit 1 0 3 0
Ellsworth 0 0 4 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 4 0
Republic Cty 0 0 0 2
Minneapolis 0 0 0 4
SE of Saline 0 1 1 2
Monday, December 4
Ellsworth 58, Plainville 40 – Russell Tournament
Tuesday, December 5
Beloit 58, Clay Center 56
Ell-Saline 60, Minneapolis 29
Sacred Heart 65, Chapman 51 – Chapman Tournament
Southeast of Saline 55, Smoky Valley 41
Thursday, December 7
Ellsworth 52, Russell 14 – Rusell Tournament
Bennington 70, Minneapolis 38
Friday, December 8
Beloit 44, Southeast of Saline 40
Valley Heights 44, Republic County 33
Sacred Heart 65, Rossville 49 – Chapman Tournament
Saturday, December 9
Ellsworth 37, St. John’s 34 – Rusell Tournament CHAMPIONSHIP game
Solomon 42, Minneapolis 30
Sacred Heart 46, Bishop Ward 31 – Chapman tournament
Tuesday, December 12
Republic County at Beloit
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Sacred Heart at Berean Academy
Southeast of Saline at Abilene
Friday, December 15
Beloit at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Republic County
Hillsboro at Southeast of Saline
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Trojans did battle Friday night in the initial basketball showdown between North Central Activities Association basketball teams for the 2023-24 season.
The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans won the girls battle of the Trojans 46-36 while the Beloit Trojans won the boys’ showdown 44-40 Friday night.
The remainder of the NCAA teams had other non-conference battles and will begin their NCAA challenges as the season progresses.
This past week the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team won the Russell Amos Morris Classic while the Sacred Heart boys and girls won their respective divisions of the Chapman tournament.
Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :
BELOIT
The Lady Trojans basketball team suffered their 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 56-43 against Clay Center. The Lady Trojans dropped their third straight contest to open the 2023-24 season Friday night when they lost 46-36 against Southeast of Saline in the NCAA opener for both teams. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd victory of the season Tuesday night when it defeated Clay Center 58-56. The Trojans scored their third straight victory to open the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 44-40 victory against Southeast of Saline in the NCAA opener for each team. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team was defeated in a non-conference dual against Abilene 54-28 Thursday night. The Trojans finished in 5th Friday in the Ellis tournament with 101 points.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcat basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Monday night when they opened play in the 2023 Russell tournament with a 43-10 victory against Plainville. The Lady Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 65-60 contest against Smith Center in the semifinals of the Russell tournament. The Lady Bearcats bounced back Saturday night to score a 59-43 victory against St. John’s-Tipton. … The Bearcat boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Monday night when they defeated Plainville 58-45 in the opening round of the Russell tournament. The Bearcats scored a 52-14 victory against Russell Thursday night in the semifinals. The Bearcats claimed the tournament championship Saturday night with a 37-34 victory against St. John’s. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place Saturday with 42 points in the Minneapolis tournament.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion basketball team earned their 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Ell-Saline 54-25. The Lady Lions improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with a 48-12 victory against Bennington. The Lady Lions improved to 4-0 Saturday night with a 59-11 victory against Solomon. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 60-29 Tuesday night against Ell-Saline. The Lions dropped to 0-3 on the season Thursday night after they lost 70-38 against Bennington. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 154 points.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff basketball team dropped to 0-3 on the season Friday night when they lost 60-33 against Valley Heights. … The Buff boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when they fell 44-33 against Valley Heights. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team placed 2nd at the Hesston tournament Saturday with 119 points.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight basketball team earned its first win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they defeated Chapman 43-31 on the first night of the Chapman tournament. The Lady Knights scored their second straight win Friday night in the Chapman tournament when they defeated Rossville 60-45. The Lady Knights earned their 3rd win in a row Saturday night with a 60-7 victory against Bishop Ward. … The Knight boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Chapman 65-51 in the Fighting Irish’s own tournament. The Knights earned a 65-49 victory against Rossville Friday night. The Knights finished the tournament undefeated Saturday night with a 46-31 victory against Bishop Ward.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojan basketball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Smoky Valley 46-30. The Lady Trojans scored their 2nd straight victory Friday night, defeating Beloit 46-36 in the NCAA opener for each squad. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned its initial win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Smoky Valley 55-41. The Trojans dropped a 44-40 contest against Beloit Friday night in the NCAA opener for each team. …