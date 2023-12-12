NCAA League Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 1 0 2 1

Minneapolis 0 0 4 0

Ellsworth 0 0 3 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 3 1

Republic Cty 0 0 0 2

Beloit 0 1 0 3

Monday, December 4

Ellsworth 43, Plainville 10 – Russell Tournament

Tuesday, December 5

Clay Center 56, Beloit 43

Minneapolis 54, Ell-Saline 25

Sacred Heart 43, Chapman 31 – Chapman Tournament

Southeast of Saline 46, Smoky Valley 30

Thursday, December 7

Smith Center 65, Ellsworth 60 – Rusell Tournament

Minneapolis 48, Bennington 12

Friday, December 8

Southeast of Saline 46, Beloit 36

Valley Heights 60, Republic County 33

Sacred Heart 60, Rossville 45 – Chapman Tournament

Saturday, December 9

Ellsworth 59, St. John’s 43 – Rusell Tournament – 3rd place game

Minneapolis 59, Solomon 11

Sacred Heart 60, Bishop Ward 7 – Chapman tournament

Tuesday, December 12

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Southeast of Saline at Abilene

Friday, December 15

Beloit at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Republic County

Hillsboro at Southeast of Saline

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 1 0 3 0

Ellsworth 0 0 4 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 4 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 2

Minneapolis 0 0 0 4

SE of Saline 0 1 1 2

Monday, December 4

Ellsworth 58, Plainville 40 – Russell Tournament

Tuesday, December 5

Beloit 58, Clay Center 56

Ell-Saline 60, Minneapolis 29

Sacred Heart 65, Chapman 51 – Chapman Tournament

Southeast of Saline 55, Smoky Valley 41

Thursday, December 7

Ellsworth 52, Russell 14 – Rusell Tournament

Bennington 70, Minneapolis 38

Friday, December 8

Beloit 44, Southeast of Saline 40

Valley Heights 44, Republic County 33

Sacred Heart 65, Rossville 49 – Chapman Tournament

Saturday, December 9

Ellsworth 37, St. John’s 34 – Rusell Tournament CHAMPIONSHIP game

Solomon 42, Minneapolis 30

Sacred Heart 46, Bishop Ward 31 – Chapman tournament

Tuesday, December 12

Republic County at Beloit

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Berean Academy

Southeast of Saline at Abilene

Friday, December 15

Beloit at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Republic County

Hillsboro at Southeast of Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Trojans did battle Friday night in the initial basketball showdown between North Central Activities Association basketball teams for the 2023-24 season.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans won the girls battle of the Trojans 46-36 while the Beloit Trojans won the boys’ showdown 44-40 Friday night.

The remainder of the NCAA teams had other non-conference battles and will begin their NCAA challenges as the season progresses.

This past week the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team won the Russell Amos Morris Classic while the Sacred Heart boys and girls won their respective divisions of the Chapman tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojans basketball team suffered their 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 56-43 against Clay Center. The Lady Trojans dropped their third straight contest to open the 2023-24 season Friday night when they lost 46-36 against Southeast of Saline in the NCAA opener for both teams. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd victory of the season Tuesday night when it defeated Clay Center 58-56. The Trojans scored their third straight victory to open the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 44-40 victory against Southeast of Saline in the NCAA opener for each team. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team was defeated in a non-conference dual against Abilene 54-28 Thursday night. The Trojans finished in 5th Friday in the Ellis tournament with 101 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Monday night when they opened play in the 2023 Russell tournament with a 43-10 victory against Plainville. The Lady Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 65-60 contest against Smith Center in the semifinals of the Russell tournament. The Lady Bearcats bounced back Saturday night to score a 59-43 victory against St. John’s-Tipton. … The Bearcat boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Monday night when they defeated Plainville 58-45 in the opening round of the Russell tournament. The Bearcats scored a 52-14 victory against Russell Thursday night in the semifinals. The Bearcats claimed the tournament championship Saturday night with a 37-34 victory against St. John’s. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place Saturday with 42 points in the Minneapolis tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team earned their 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Ell-Saline 54-25. The Lady Lions improved to 3-0 on the season Thursday night with a 48-12 victory against Bennington. The Lady Lions improved to 4-0 Saturday night with a 59-11 victory against Solomon. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 60-29 Tuesday night against Ell-Saline. The Lions dropped to 0-3 on the season Thursday night after they lost 70-38 against Bennington. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 154 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team dropped to 0-3 on the season Friday night when they lost 60-33 against Valley Heights. … The Buff boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when they fell 44-33 against Valley Heights. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team placed 2nd at the Hesston tournament Saturday with 119 points.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team earned its first win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they defeated Chapman 43-31 on the first night of the Chapman tournament. The Lady Knights scored their second straight win Friday night in the Chapman tournament when they defeated Rossville 60-45. The Lady Knights earned their 3rd win in a row Saturday night with a 60-7 victory against Bishop Ward. … The Knight boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Chapman 65-51 in the Fighting Irish’s own tournament. The Knights earned a 65-49 victory against Rossville Friday night. The Knights finished the tournament undefeated Saturday night with a 46-31 victory against Bishop Ward.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned its first win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Smoky Valley 46-30. The Lady Trojans scored their 2nd straight victory Friday night, defeating Beloit 46-36 in the NCAA opener for each squad. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned its initial win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Smoky Valley 55-41. The Trojans dropped a 44-40 contest against Beloit Friday night in the NCAA opener for each team. …