NCAA League Weekly Update

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

Minneapolis 1 0 1 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 1 0 1

Republic Cty 0 1 0 1

Friday, September 2

Ellsworth 22, Beloit 14

Minneapolis 59, Republic County 0

Wichita Trinity 36, Sacred Heart 26

SE of Saline 26, Rock Creek 7

Friday, September 8

Beloit at SE of Saline

Republic County at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall high school sports season is fully underway in the state of Kansas and the first week of football action saw most of the NCAA high school league’s football teams battle each other, with the exc eptions of Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart.

Those two exceptions saw different experiences in the opening week as the Southeast of Saline Trojans continued their football strength in knocking off Rock Creek 26-7 in a non-conference battle, while the Sacred Heart Knights weren’t as fortunate as the Knights stepped out of NCAA play to take on Wichita Trinity, but came out on the wrong end of a 36-26 contest.

In NCAA battles, Ellsworth topped Beloit and Minnesota topped Republic County.

This week sees complete NCAA battles on the gridiron as Beloit plays at Southeast of Saline, Republic County plays at Ellsworth and Sacred Heart plays at Minneapolis.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

Football – The Trojan football team kicked off its 2023 season to a slow start Friday night when they suffered a 22-14 loss against NCAA rival Ellsworth. The Trojans will look to rebound next Friday night when they play at Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Ellsworth for a non-conference triangular Thursday night and came out with a pair of wins as they defeated both Ellsworth and Ellinwood by identical 2-0 counts.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team opened the 2023 season on a winning note Friday night when they scored a 22-14 victory against NCAA rival Beloit. The Bearcats will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Republic County. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep Tuesday night when they scored 2-0 wins in both matches against Republic County. The Lady Bearcats hosted a triangular Thursday night and dropped both matches, falling to Beloit and Ellinwood, losing both matches by 2-0 counts.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team kicked off the 2023 season on a victorious note Friday night with a 59-0 win against NCAA rival Republic County. The Lions will look to make it 2 wins in a row this Friday night when they play host to Sacred Heart High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team traveled to Clay Center Tuesday night for a non-conference triangular and dopped both matches, falling 2-1 against Clay Center and 2-0 against NCAA rival Southeast of Saline. The Lady Lions picked up their first two wins of the season Thursday night when they swept a triangular against Hesston and Kingman, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered a 59-0 defeat at the hands of NCAA rival Minneapolis Friday night. The Buffs will look for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Ellsworth. … The Lady Buff volleyball team opened the 2023 NCAA season getting swept by Ellsworth Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in both matches.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team opened the 2023 season outside of NCAA action when they played Wichita Trinity High School and the Knights were unsuccessful as they suffered a 36-26 defeat. The Knights will open their NCAA play this Friday night when they play at Minneapolis. … The Lady Knight volleyball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday scoring a 3-0 win against Solomon.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team opened the 2023 season with a 26-7 victory against Rock Creek. The Trojans will play their home-opener next Friday night in an NCAA battle of the Trojans when the Southeast of Saline Trojans play host to the Beloit Trojans, who opened their 2023 campaign Friday night with a 36-26 loss at Wichita Trinity. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Clay Center Tuesday for a non-conference triangular and split its two matches, defeating NCAA rival Minneapolis 2-0 but falling to triangular host Clay Center 2-1.