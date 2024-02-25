NCAA League Weekly Update

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 8 2 15 5

SE of Saline 8 2 15 5

Minneapolis 7 3 16 5

Sacred Heart 5 5 14 6

Ellsworth 2 8 9 11

Republic Cty 0 10 0 20

Tuesday, February 20

Sacred Heart 58, Ellsworth 42

SE of Saline 52, Republic County 28

Beloit 58, Smith Center 47

Minneapolis 50, Ellinwood 21

Monday, February 26

Republic County vs. Valley Heights (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Tuesday, February 27

SE of Saline vs. Osage City (SE of Saline 3A sub-state)

Ellsworth vs. Nickerson (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Beloit vs. Minneapolis (Riley County 3A sub-state)

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 10 0 19 1

Sacred Heart 7 3 17 3

Ellsworth 7 3 16 4

SE of Saline 4 6 11 9

Minneapolis 2 8 4 16

Republic Cty 0 10 1 19

Tuesday, February 20

Sacred Heart 41, Ellsworth 38

SE of Saline 77, Republic County 25

Beloit 78, Smith Center 49

Ellinwood 45, Minneapolis 28

Monday, February 26

SE of Saline vs. Council Grove (SE of Saline 3A sub-state)

Ellsworth vs. Larned (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Beloit vs. Minneapolis (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Tuesday, February 27

Sacred Heart vs. Republic County (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 Kansas high school postseason continued this past week with the completion of the state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

The NCAA was represented by Republic County and Southeast of Saline in the girls’ Class 3-2-1A state tournament where Republic County finished in 66th place with 4 points and Southeast of Saline finished tied for 87th and did not score any points.

On the boys’ mats, the NCAA was represented by all five NCAA schools which sponsor wrestling and was led by Minneapolis, which finished in 8th place with 62 points. Beloit finished in 13th place with 43 points while Republic County was 22nd with 26 points, Southeast of Saline finished in 34th place with 16 points and Ellsworth finished in 36th place with 14 points.

On the basketball courts, the 2023-24 regular season is complete with teams preparing to begin sub-state play this week.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Smith Center 58-47 Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Smith Center 78-49 Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 16 points in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 58-42 Tuesday against Sacred Heart. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 41-38 Tuesday against Sacred Heart. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 36th place in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament with 14 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Ellinwood 50-21 Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 45-28 Tuesday against Ellinwood. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 62 points in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 52-28 against Southeast of Saline Tuesday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 77-25 against Southeast of Saline Tuesday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished in 66th place in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament with 4 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished in 22nd place with 26 points in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Ellsworth 58-42 Tuesday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 41-38 Tuesday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 52-28 Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 77-25 Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 87th place in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament after not scoring any points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 34th place in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament with 16 points.