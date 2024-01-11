NCAA League Weekly Update

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Minneapolis 3 1 7 1
SE of Saline 3 0 5 2
Beloit 2 1 4 4
Sacred Heart 0 2 6 3
Ellsworth 1 2 4 4
Republic Cty 0 3 0 7
Tuesday, January 2
Minneapolis 53, Sacred Heart 39
Concordia 50, Republic County 26
Larned 53, Ellsworth 52
Thursday, January 4
Sacred Heart 44, Beloit St. John’s 42
Friday, January 5
Ellsworth 55, Republic County 30
SE of Saline 42, Minneapolis 37
Beloit 40, Hoisington 38
Sacred Heart 49, Hays TMP 38
Tuesday, January 9
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Chapman at Beloit
Minneapolis at Valley Heights
Clay Center at Southeast of Saline
Friday, January 12
Minneapolis at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Republic County at Smith Center
2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Beloit 3 0 8 0
Sacred Heart 2 0 9 0
Ellsworth 2 1 7 1
Minneapolis 1 3 1 7
SE of Saline 1 2 3 4
Republic Cty 0 3 1 6
Tuesday, January 2
Sacred Heart 68, Minneapolis 44
Concordia 66, Republic County 28
Ellsworth 63, Larned 24
Thursday, January 4
Sacred Heart 75, Beloit St. John’s 38
Friday, January 5
Ellsworth 59, Republic County 30
SE of Saline 67, Minneapolis 32
Beloit 48, Hoisington 37
Sacred Heart 66, Hays TMP 43
Tuesday, January 9
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Chapman at Beloit
Minneapolis at Valley Heights
Clay Center at Southeast of Saline
Friday, January 12
Minneapolis at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Republic County at Smith Center
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team won an North Central Activities Association showdown Friday night when they traveled to Minneapolis for a battle between the top two teams in the girls’ NCAA standings.
The Lady Trojans won the showdown, handing the Lady Lions their first loss of the season as Southeast of Saline’s girls won the showdown 42-37 to remain undefeated in NCAA play.
The Trojan boys, meanwhile, were able to earn their first NCAA victory of the season at Minneapolis when they defeated the Lions 67-32.
Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:
BELOIT
The Lady Trojans improved to 4-4 on the season Friday night with a 40-38 victory against Hoisington. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 9-0 Friday night with a 48-37 victory against Hoisington. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 14 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 14th place with 22 points.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcats earned a 53-52 victory against Larned to open the 2024 portion of their season. The Lady Bearcats bounced back Friday night with a 55-30 victory against Republic County. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team bounced back from its lone loss of the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-24 victory against Larned. The Bearcats scored a 59-30 victory against Republic County Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 72 points.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night improving to 6-0 on the season with a 53-39 victory against Sacred Heart. The Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling 42-37 against Southeast of Saline. … The Lions boys’ basketball team fell 5o 1-6 on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule suffering a 66-44 loss against Sacred Heart. The Lions suffered a 67-32 loss against Southeast of Saline Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 11 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 85 points.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night suffering its 6th straight loss, falling 50-26 against Concordia. The Lady Buffs suffered another loss Friday night, falling 55-30 against Ellsworth. … The Buff boys’ basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season to open the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night when they lost 66-28 against Concordia. The Buffs suffered a 59-30 loss against Ellsworth Friday night. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team traveled to DeWitt, Nebraska Saturday for a dual tournament where they finished in 7th place with a 2-6 dual record.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight basketball team suffered its second straight loss Tuesday night to open the 2024 portion of its schedule when the Lady Knights lost 53-39 against Minneapolis. The Lady Knights were able to bounce back Thursday night when they scored their 5th victory of the season, defeating Beloit-St. John’s 44-42. The Lady Knights made it 2 in a row Friday night with a 49-38 victory against Hays-Thomas More Prep. … The Knights’ boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-44 victory against Minneapolis. The Knights earned their 8th straight win to begin the season Thursday night when they defeated Beloit-St. John’s 75-38. The Knights defeated Hays TMP Friday night 66-43.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojans improved to 5-2, 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 42-37 victory against Minneapolis to take over 1st place in the NCAA. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned their first NCAA win of the season Friday night when they defeated Minneapolis 67-32. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 44 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 90.5 points.
2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Minneapolis 3 1 7 1
SE of Saline 3 0 5 2
Beloit 2 1 4 4
Sacred Heart 0 2 6 3
Ellsworth 1 2 4 4
Republic Cty 0 3 0 7
Tuesday, January 2
Minneapolis 53, Sacred Heart 39
Concordia 50, Republic County 26
Larned 53, Ellsworth 52
Thursday, January 4
Sacred Heart 44, Beloit St. John’s 42
Friday, January 5
Ellsworth 55, Republic County 30
SE of Saline 42, Minneapolis 37
Beloit 40, Hoisington 38
Sacred Heart 49, Hays TMP 38
Tuesday, January 9
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Chapman at Beloit
Minneapolis at Valley Heights
Clay Center at Southeast of Saline
Friday, January 12
Minneapolis at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Republic County at Smith Center
2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings
NCAA Overall
Team W L W L
Beloit 3 0 8 0
Sacred Heart 2 0 9 0
Ellsworth 2 1 7 1
Minneapolis 1 3 1 7
SE of Saline 1 2 3 4
Republic Cty 0 3 1 6
Tuesday, January 2
Sacred Heart 68, Minneapolis 44
Concordia 66, Republic County 28
Ellsworth 63, Larned 24
Thursday, January 4
Sacred Heart 75, Beloit St. John’s 38
Friday, January 5
Ellsworth 59, Republic County 30
SE of Saline 67, Minneapolis 32
Beloit 48, Hoisington 37
Sacred Heart 66, Hays TMP 43
Tuesday, January 9
Republic County at Sacred Heart
Chapman at Beloit
Minneapolis at Valley Heights
Clay Center at Southeast of Saline
Friday, January 12
Minneapolis at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Republic County at Smith Center
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team won an North Central Activities Association showdown Friday night when they traveled to Minneapolis for a battle between the top two teams in the girls’ NCAA standings.
The Lady Trojans won the showdown, handing the Lady Lions their first loss of the season as Southeast of Saline’s girls won the showdown 42-37 to remain undefeated in NCAA play.
The Trojan boys, meanwhile, were able to earn their first NCAA victory of the season at Minneapolis when they defeated the Lions 67-32.
Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:
BELOIT
The Lady Trojans improved to 4-4 on the season Friday night with a 40-38 victory against Hoisington. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 9-0 Friday night with a 48-37 victory against Hoisington. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 14 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 14th place with 22 points.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcats earned a 53-52 victory against Larned to open the 2024 portion of their season. The Lady Bearcats bounced back Friday night with a 55-30 victory against Republic County. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team bounced back from its lone loss of the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-24 victory against Larned. The Bearcats scored a 59-30 victory against Republic County Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 72 points.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night improving to 6-0 on the season with a 53-39 victory against Sacred Heart. The Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling 42-37 against Southeast of Saline. … The Lions boys’ basketball team fell 5o 1-6 on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule suffering a 66-44 loss against Sacred Heart. The Lions suffered a 67-32 loss against Southeast of Saline Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 11 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 85 points.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night suffering its 6th straight loss, falling 50-26 against Concordia. The Lady Buffs suffered another loss Friday night, falling 55-30 against Ellsworth. … The Buff boys’ basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season to open the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night when they lost 66-28 against Concordia. The Buffs suffered a 59-30 loss against Ellsworth Friday night. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team traveled to DeWitt, Nebraska Saturday for a dual tournament where they finished in 7th place with a 2-6 dual record.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight basketball team suffered its second straight loss Tuesday night to open the 2024 portion of its schedule when the Lady Knights lost 53-39 against Minneapolis. The Lady Knights were able to bounce back Thursday night when they scored their 5th victory of the season, defeating Beloit-St. John’s 44-42. The Lady Knights made it 2 in a row Friday night with a 49-38 victory against Hays-Thomas More Prep. … The Knights’ boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-44 victory against Minneapolis. The Knights earned their 8th straight win to begin the season Thursday night when they defeated Beloit-St. John’s 75-38. The Knights defeated Hays TMP Friday night 66-43.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojans improved to 5-2, 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 42-37 victory against Minneapolis to take over 1st place in the NCAA. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned their first NCAA win of the season Friday night when they defeated Minneapolis 67-32. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 44 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 90.5 points.