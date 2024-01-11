NCAA League Weekly Update

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 3 1 7 1

SE of Saline 3 0 5 2

Beloit 2 1 4 4

Sacred Heart 0 2 6 3

Ellsworth 1 2 4 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 7

Tuesday, January 2

Minneapolis 53, Sacred Heart 39

Concordia 50, Republic County 26

Larned 53, Ellsworth 52

Thursday, January 4

Sacred Heart 44, Beloit St. John’s 42

Friday, January 5

Ellsworth 55, Republic County 30

SE of Saline 42, Minneapolis 37

Beloit 40, Hoisington 38

Sacred Heart 49, Hays TMP 38

Tuesday, January 9

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Chapman at Beloit

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Clay Center at Southeast of Saline

Friday, January 12

Minneapolis at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Republic County at Smith Center

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 8 0

Sacred Heart 2 0 9 0

Ellsworth 2 1 7 1

Minneapolis 1 3 1 7

SE of Saline 1 2 3 4

Republic Cty 0 3 1 6

Tuesday, January 2

Sacred Heart 68, Minneapolis 44

Concordia 66, Republic County 28

Ellsworth 63, Larned 24

Thursday, January 4

Sacred Heart 75, Beloit St. John’s 38

Friday, January 5

Ellsworth 59, Republic County 30

SE of Saline 67, Minneapolis 32

Beloit 48, Hoisington 37

Sacred Heart 66, Hays TMP 43

Tuesday, January 9

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Chapman at Beloit

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Clay Center at Southeast of Saline

Friday, January 12

Minneapolis at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Republic County at Smith Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team won an North Central Activities Association showdown Friday night when they traveled to Minneapolis for a battle between the top two teams in the girls’ NCAA standings.

The Lady Trojans won the showdown, handing the Lady Lions their first loss of the season as Southeast of Saline’s girls won the showdown 42-37 to remain undefeated in NCAA play.

The Trojan boys, meanwhile, were able to earn their first NCAA victory of the season at Minneapolis when they defeated the Lions 67-32.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojans improved to 4-4 on the season Friday night with a 40-38 victory against Hoisington. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 9-0 Friday night with a 48-37 victory against Hoisington. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 14 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament Saturday where they finished in 14th place with 22 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcats earned a 53-52 victory against Larned to open the 2024 portion of their season. The Lady Bearcats bounced back Friday night with a 55-30 victory against Republic County. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team bounced back from its lone loss of the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-24 victory against Larned. The Bearcats scored a 59-30 victory against Republic County Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 72 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night improving to 6-0 on the season with a 53-39 victory against Sacred Heart. The Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling 42-37 against Southeast of Saline. … The Lions boys’ basketball team fell 5o 1-6 on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule suffering a 66-44 loss against Sacred Heart. The Lions suffered a 67-32 loss against Southeast of Saline Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 11 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 85 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team opened the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night suffering its 6th straight loss, falling 50-26 against Concordia. The Lady Buffs suffered another loss Friday night, falling 55-30 against Ellsworth. … The Buff boys’ basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season to open the 2024 portion of its schedule Tuesday night when they lost 66-28 against Concordia. The Buffs suffered a 59-30 loss against Ellsworth Friday night. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team traveled to DeWitt, Nebraska Saturday for a dual tournament where they finished in 7th place with a 2-6 dual record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team suffered its second straight loss Tuesday night to open the 2024 portion of its schedule when the Lady Knights lost 53-39 against Minneapolis. The Lady Knights were able to bounce back Thursday night when they scored their 5th victory of the season, defeating Beloit-St. John’s 44-42. The Lady Knights made it 2 in a row Friday night with a 49-38 victory against Hays-Thomas More Prep. … The Knights’ boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when it opened the 2024 portion of its schedule with a 66-44 victory against Minneapolis. The Knights earned their 8th straight win to begin the season Thursday night when they defeated Beloit-St. John’s 75-38. The Knights defeated Hays TMP Friday night 66-43.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojans improved to 5-2, 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 42-37 victory against Minneapolis to take over 1st place in the NCAA. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned their first NCAA win of the season Friday night when they defeated Minneapolis 67-32. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Salina South tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 44 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 90.5 points.

