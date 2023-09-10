NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 2 0 2 0

Minneapolis 2 0 2 0

SE of Saline 1 0 2 0

Sacred Heart 0 1 0 2

Beloit 0 2 0 2

Republic Cty 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 8

SE of Saline 52, Beloit 6

Ellsworth 62, Republic County 6

Minneapolis 34, Sacred Heart 0

Friday, September 15

Beloit at Republic County

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

After two weeks of the season the NCAA high school football league in Kansas is split 50-50 between three teams which are undefeated and three teams which are still searching for their first victories.

Both of those situations will see some change this week as two undefeated teams will meet up in Gypsum at Southeast of Saline where the Trojans will play host to Minneapolis in a battle of undefeated teams.

While a team will experience their first taste of victory in Belleville where Republic County High School will play host to Beloit in a battle of two teams still searching for their first win of 2023.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team suffered its 2nd loss in as many weeks this past Friday night, falling 52-6 against Southeast of Saline. The Trojans will look for their first win this Friday night when they play at Republic County, who is also looking for its first win this season. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled north of the state line Tuesday to Red Cloud, Nebraska for a triangular with Red Cloud and NCAA rival Republic County and came home with two 2-0 victories. The Lady Trojans competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament Saturday where they won all five matches to win the championship as they defeated Smoky Valley 2-1, Concordia, Hillsboro and Southeast of Saline by 2-0 counts and defeated Towanda Circle 2-1 in the championship match.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team won its 2nd game of the 2023 season Friday night by knocking off Republic County 62-6. The Bearcats will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Bearcats hosted a volleyball tournament Saturday where they went 3-2 on the day as they opened falling 2-1 against Nickerson, but rebounded with three straight victories, 2-0 against Republic County, 2-1 against Sacred Heart and 2-1 against Central Plains before falling 2-1 against Ellinwood in their final match of the day.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 34-0 victory against Sacred Heart. The Lions will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when it takes on Southeast of Saline in a battle of two undefeated NCAA teams. … The Lady Lion volleyball team opened its NCAA season Tuesday night by sweeping Sacred Heart 2-0 in both matches of a doubleheader. The Lady Lions traveled to Sylvan for a tournament Saturday where they won all six matches, topping Bennington 2-1, Cunningham 2-0, Lakeside 2-0, Lyons 2-0, Sylvan 2-0 and Natoma 2-0.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its second straight loss to open the 2023 season Friday night when they were defeated 62-6 by Ellsworth. The Buffs will look for that first victory this Friday night when they play host to Beloit, who is also still searching for its first win of the 2023 season. … The Lady Buff volleyball team traveled to Red Cloud Nebraska Tuesday for a triangular against Red Cloud and NCAA rival Beloit but came home suffering a pair of 2-0 losses. The Lady Buffs competed in the Ellsworth tournament Saturday where they dropped all five matches, falling 2-0 against Ellsworth, 2-1 against Nickerson, 2-0 against Ellinwood, 2-0 against Sacred Heart and 2-1 against Central Plains.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered its second straight loss to open the 2023 season Friday night, falling 34-0 against Minneapolis. The Knights will search for that first victory this Friday night when they play host to Ellsworth, which is still undefeated on the season. … The Lady Knight volleyball team played its first NCAA doubleheader of the season Tuesday night and got swept 2-0 in both matches against Minneapolis. The Lady Knights got back on the court at Southeast of Saline Thursday night for a non-conference triangular with the Lady Trojans and Lyons High School. The Lady Knights split their two matches, defeating Lyons 2-1, but falling to Southeast of Saline 2-0. The Lady Knights traveled to Ellsworth for a tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 on the day, with 2-0 wins against Central Plains and Republic County, but falling 2-0 against Ellinwood, 2-1 against Ellsworth and 2-0 against Nickerson.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team improved to 2-0 overall as it won its NCAA opener this past Friday night, downing Beloit 52-6. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Minneapolis, in a battle of undefeated NCAA teams. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted a non-conference triangular Thursday night, hosting NCAA rival Sacred Heart and non-NCAA foe Lyons High School. The Lady Trojans defended their home court in both matches, winning by identical 2-0 counts in each match. The Lady Trojans hosted their annual Southeast of Saline Invitational Saturday where they went 4-1 and finished in third place as they scored 2-0 wins against Salina South’s junior varsity, Abilene and Smoky Valley but lost 2-0 against Towanda Circle.