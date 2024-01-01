NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 6 0

SE of Saline 2 0 4 2

Sacred Heart 0 1 4 2

Beloit 2 1 3 4

Ellsworth 0 2 3 3

Republic Cty 0 2 0 4

Monday, December 18

SE of Saline 35, Sacred Heart 25

Tuesday, December 19

Beloit 42, Phillipsburg 29

Thursday, December 21

Riley County 32, Beloit 30

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia at Republic County

Ellsworth at Larned

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Thursday, January 4

Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 5

Hoisington at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 7 0

Sacred Heart 1 0 6 0

Ellsworth 1 1 5 1

Minneapolis 1 1 1 5

SE of Saline 0 2 2 4

Republic Cty 0 2 0 4

Monday, December 18

Sacred Heart 60, SE of Saline 35

Tuesday, December 19

Beloit 58, Phillipsburg 29

Thursday, December 21

Beloit 59, Riley County 21

Tuesday, January 2

Concordia at Republic County

Ellsworth at Larned

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Thursday, January 4

Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 5

Hoisington at Beloit

Ellsworth at Republic County

SE of Saline at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Hays TMP

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Activities Association high school league in Kansas has entered the 2023 Christmas break with three different teams still holding undefeated seasons.

The Minneapolis Lady Lion basketball team sits atop of the NCAA girls’ standings with an unblemished 6-0, 2-0 record while the Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team sits with the same record in the boys’ NCAA standings, but the Knights are sitting in second place just a one overall victory behind the Beloit Trojans, who currently sit with a 7-0, 3-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective basketball teams did in the final week of action heading into the 2023 Christmas break:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team improved to 3-3 on the season Tuesday night with a 42-29 victory against Phillipsburg. The Lady Trojans closed out the 2023 portion of their schedule Thursday night suffering a 32-30 loss against Riley County. The Lady Trojans enter the Christmas break with a 3-1, 2-1 record. Beloit will return to action Friday, January 5 when its teams play host to Hoisington. The Trojan boys’ basketball team improved to 6-0 Tuesday with a 58-29 victory against Phillipsburg. The Trojans closed out the 2023 Thursday night with a 59-21 victory against Riley County. The Trojans enter the Christmas break with a 7-0, 3-0 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcats basketball team enters the Christmas Break with a 5-1, 1-1 record and will begin play in 2024 Tuesday night at Larned. The Bearcat boys are 3-3, 0-2.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team currently stands with a 1-5, 1-1 record while the Lion boys are atop the NCAA standings with a 6-0, 2-0 record. Minneapolis is scheduled to begin 2024 play Tuesday, January 2 at Sacred Heart.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buffs basketball team enters the 2024 portion of the 2023-24 season with an 0-4, 0-2 record while the Buff boys are also still searching for their first victory of the season with the same 0-4, 0-2 record. The Republic County teams will search for that first victory in 2024 Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Concordia.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knights basketball team opened the week Monday night when they fell 35-25 against Southeast of Saline. The Lady Knights take a 6-0, 1-0 record into the Christmas break. The Knights boys’ basketball team opened the week Monday night with a 60-35 victory against Southeast of Saline. The Knight boys currently stand with a 4-2, 2-0 record. Sacred Heart’s basketball teams will begin play in 2024 Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Minneapolis.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojans basketball team opened the week Monday night with a 35-25 victory against Sacred Heart Monday night. The Lady Trojans are 2-4, 0-2 on the season. The Trojans boys’ basketball team opened the week Monday night suffering a 60-35 loss against Sacred Heart. The Trojan boys are currently 4-2, 2-0 on the season. Southeast of Saline will begin play in 2024 Friday, January 5 when they play at Minneapolis.