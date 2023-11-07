NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 10 0

Ellsworth 3 1 9 1

Minneapolis 2 1 4 5

Beloit 1 2 5 5

Sacred Heart 1 2 2 7

Republic Cty 0 4 0 8

Friday, November 3

SE of Saline 36, Kingman 28

Ellsworth 34, Garden Plain 31

Hoisington 35, Beloit 6

Friday, November 10

SE of Saline at Hoisington

Norton at Ellsworth

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 NCAA high school fall season has come down to two teams still alive in the playoffs.

The NCAA had three teams advance to the second round of the playoffs which were competed this past Friday night and the Southeast of Saline Trojans and Ellsworth Bearcats were able to earn victories and extend their 2023 seasons while the Beloit Trojans saw their season come to an end.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team saw its 2023 season come to an end after a 35-6 defeat against Hoisington in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans finished the season with a 5-5 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 40-3 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team extended its 2023 season at least another week this past Friday night when they scored a 34-31 victory against Garden Plain in the 2nd round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Bearcats will play host to Norton in the quarterfinal round this Friday night. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-17 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-15 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the regular season with an 0-8 record. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 5-27 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2023 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 12-17 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 36-28 victory against Kingman in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans will face off against Hoisington this Friday night in the quarterfinal round. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-10 record.