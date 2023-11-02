NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 9 0

Ellsworth 3 1 8 1

Minneapolis 2 1 4 5

Beloit 1 2 5 4

Sacred Heart 1 2 2 7

Republic Cty 0 4 0 8

Friday, October 27

SE of Saline 56, Chaparral 7

Beloit 50, Lakin 0

Ellsworth 42, Haven 0

Silver Lake 58, Minneapolis 7

Sedgwocl 35. Sacred Heart 7

Friday, November 3

Kingman at SE of Saline

Beloit at Hoisington

Ellsworth at Garden Plain

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

With the 2023 fall postseason fully underway for the NCAA Kansas high school league, the six NCAA schools, as most conferences across the state, have had their highs and lows.

The NCAA had one school qualify for the state volleyball tournament, being represented by the Beloit Lady Trojans and this past Friday night the NCAA saw half of its teams win their opening round playoff game and stay alive into this week’s 2nd round.

The Southeast of Saline and Beloit Trojans both saw their football seasons remain alive this past Friday night as did the Ellsworth Bearcat football team.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament this past weekend, but went 2-1 in pool play and did not qualify for the bracketed play on Saturday. The Lady Trojans defeated Goodland 2-0, lost to Smoky Valley 2-0 and closed out pool play by defeating Heritage Christian 2-1. The Lady Trojans finished the 2023 season with a 40-3 record. … The Trojan football team kept its 2023 season alive with a 50-0 victory against Lakin. The Trojans will play at Hoisington in the 2nd round this Friday night.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team earned a 42-0 victory against Haven Friday night to advance in the 2023 playoffs where they will play at Garden Plaine this Friday night. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-17 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday night when they lost 58-7 against Silver Lake. The Lions finished the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-15 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023 and finished the regular season with an 0-8 record. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 5-27 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team lost 35-7 against Sedgwick Friday night in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs and saw their 2023 season come to an end with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 12-17 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team scored a 56-7 victory against Chaparral Friday night to advance to the 2nd round of the 2023 playoffs this Friday night where they will play host to Kingman. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-10 record.