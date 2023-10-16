NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 2 0 7 0

Ellsworth 3 0 7 0

Minneapolis 2 1 4 3

Beloit 1 2 3 4

Sacred Heart 0 2 1 6

Republic Cty 0 3 0 7

Friday, October 13

Concordia 14, Beloit 6

Ellsworth 21, Halstead 0

Minneapolis 35, Remington 0

Ellis 42, Republic County 6

Smith Center 48, Sacred Heart 0

Lyons at SE of Saline 60, Lyons 7

Friday, October 20

Hays TMP at Beloit

SE of Saline at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Riley County

Republic County at Sacred Heart

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

With the 2023 fall season coming to a close in various sports, 2023 NCAA team champions are being crowned, as the Beloit Lady Trojans sealed up the 2023 NCAA volleyball championship this past week when they swept Republic County to finish the 2023 NCAA season with an undefeated 10-0 record.

The NCAA football championship will be determined this Friday night when Ellsworth plays host to Southeast of Saline. It will be a battle of undefeated teams with both teams coming in holding 7-0, overall records. Ellsworth is 3-0 in NCAA action while it will be just the Trojans’ third NCAA game of the season.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football suffered its 2nd straight loss Friday night, falling 14-6 against Concordia. The Trojans will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they play host to Hays-Thomas More Prep. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Belleville Thursday night to close out NCAA play for the 2023 season and swept the Lady Buffs, winning each match by the same 2-0 count to finish the 2023 with an undefeated 10-0 record to win the NCAA volleyball title.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team secured its 7th straight win of 2023, against no defeats, Friday night when they earned a 21-0 victory against Halstead. The Bearcats will play host to Southeast of Saline this Friday night with the winner claiming the 2023 NCAA football championship. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team played host to Southeast of Saline Tuesday night in an NCAA doubleheader and the two teams split the matches with Ellsworth winning the opener 2-0, but Southeast of Saline winning the nightcap by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Bearcats played host to Hutchinson Trinity and Hoisington Tuesday in a non-conference triangular and defeated Hutchinson Trinity 2-0, but lost to Hoisington 2-1. The Lady Bearcats competed in the Abilene tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 with victories against Buhler and Royal Valley, but suffered losses against Salina Central, Rossville and Smoky Valley.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team earned its 4th win of the season Friday night when they defeated Remington 35-0. The Lions will close out the 2023 regular season this Friday night when they play at Riley County. … The Lady Lion volleyball team improved to 17-12 on the season Tuesday night when they traveled to Belleville and swept an NCAA doubleheader against Republic County. The Lady Lions won each match by the same 2-0 count.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buffs football team suffered their 7th loss of the season Friday night, falling 42-6 against Ellis. The Buffs will try one last time in 2023 for a victory this Friday night when they play against Sacred Heart. … The Lady Buff volleyball team played host to Minneapolis Tuesday night in an NCAA doubleheader and got swept, losing each match by a 2-0 count. The Lady Buffs played host to Beloit Thursday night for their final NCAA doubleheader of the season and got swept, losing each match by the same 2-0 count.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night when they fell 48-0 against Smith Center. The Knights will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they play host to Republic County. … The Lady Knight volleyball team won its 5th straight match Tuesday night when they played host to Centre High School in a single match and won 2-0.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team secured their 7th win of 2023 Friday night with a 60-7 win against Lyons. The Trojans will face off against Ellsworth this Friday night in the regular season finale, with the winner earning the 2023 NCAA football title. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Ellsworth Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches with Ellsworth winning the opener 2-0 but Southeast of Saline bouncing back to win the nightcap by the same 2-0 count.