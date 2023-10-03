NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 5 0

SE of Saline 2 0 5 0

Minneapolis 2 1 3 2

Beloit 1 2 3 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 1 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 5

Friday, September 29

Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 24

Ellsworth 72, Lyons 6

Minneapolis 48, Horton 0

Wabaunsee 54, Republic County 0

Valley Heights 38, Sacred Heart 15

SE of Saline 22, Clay Center 17

Friday, October 6

Norton at Beloit

Russell at Ellsworth

Nemaha Central at Minneapolis

Smith Center at Republic County

Wabaunsee at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Hillsboro

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

All six teams in the Kansas high school NCAA football league stepped outside of conference play this past week and the teams combined for a 4-2 record.

The NCAA still has two undefeated teams in Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline, two in the middle of the pack as Minneapolis and Beloit have a combined 6-4 record and two looking for more success in Sacred Heart and Republic County as they have just one win combined.

This past week Southeast of Saline handed Clay Center its first defeat of the season, Ellsworth remained undefeated while Minneapolis and Beloit each tasted victory while Sacred Heart and Republic County are still searching for more consistency on the football field.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when they defeated Phillipsburg 48-24. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Norton. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team improved to 24-2 on the season Tuesday night when it traveled to Gypsum for an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline and swept the two matches, winning each match by a 2-0 count. The Lady Trojans competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they went 6-0 to win the championship. Beloit earned victories against Riley County, Minneapolis, NEK Nighthawks, Southeast of Saline, Concordia and Smith Center in the championship match.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night when they defeated Lyons 72-6. The Bearcats will look for their sixth win of the season Friday night when they play host to Russell. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team improved to 12-7 on the season Tuesday night when they traveled to Minneapolis for an NCAA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning both by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Bearcats traveled to Russell Thursday night for a non-conference quadrangular with Russell and St. John-Hudson, but lost both matches, falling 2-0 against Russell and 2-1 against St. John.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team scored their third win of the season Friday night with a 48-0 victory against Horton. The Bearcats will look for their fourth win of the year this Friday night when they play host to Nemaha Central. … The Lady Lion volleyball team dropped to 12-10 on the season Tuesday night when they played host to Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader and lost both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Lions competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they went 2-1 with wins against Southeast of Saline and Riley County, but lost against Beloit.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its fifth loss of the season Friday night when they got defeated 54-0 by Wabaunsee. The Buffs will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Smith Center. … The Lady Buff volleyball team played host to Smith Center Thursday night in a non-conference doubleheader and lost both matches by the same 2-0 count.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team suffered their fourth loss of the season Friday night when they lost 38-15 against Valley Heights. The Knights will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Wabaunsee. … The Lady Knight volleyball team earned its 5th and 6th victories of the season Thursday night when they played host to non-conference, Saline County foe Ell-Saline in a doubleheader and won both matches by 2-0 counts.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team won a battle of undefeated teams in Clay Center with a 22-17 victory against the Tigers. The Trojans will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Hillsboro. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted Beloit Tuesday night in an NCAA doubleheader and suffered their third and fourth losses of the season as they got swept by Beloit, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Trojans competed in the Concordia tournament Saturday where they beat Riley County 2-0, but suffered losses against Minneapolis, NEK Nighthawks and Minneapolis.