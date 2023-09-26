NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 4 0

SE of Saline 2 0 4 0

Minneapolis 2 1 2 2

Beloit 1 2 2 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 1 3

Republic Cty 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 22

Beloit 30, Russell 12

Ellsworth 43, Hillsboro 15

Sabetha 28, Minneapolis 6

Valley Heights 52, Republic County 0

Sacred Heart 40, Belle Plaine 0

SE of Saline 24, Halstead 0

Friday, September 29

Beloit at Phillipsburg

Lyons at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Horton

Republic County at Wabaunsee

Sacred Heart at Valley Heights

SE of Saline at Clay Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The NCAA high school football conference in Kansas saw its teams post a combined 4-2 record this past week as all six teams stepped outside of NCAA action and came away with more wins than losses against foreign foes.

Beloit, Ellsworth, Southeast of Saline and Sacred Heart all experienced the taste of victory, Sacred Heat tasting a win for the first time this season, while Minneapolis tasted its second loss of the season and Republic County is still searching for its first win in 2023.

While Republic County is still searching for its initial win of 2023, the Southeast of Saline football Trojans and Ellsworth football Bearcats are still undefeated on the season.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team tasted victory for the 2nd time this season this past Friday night when they traveled to Russell and scored a 30-12 victory. The Trojans will look for their third win of the season this Friday night when they play at Phillipsburg. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Salina Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader against Sacred Heart and swept both matches by identical 2-0 counts.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team remained undefeated on the season with a 43-15 victory against Hillsboro Friday night. The Bearcats will look for their fifth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Lyons. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday, where they went 3-2 on the day, topping Ell-Saline 2-0, Little River 2-1 and Sterling 2-0 but falling 2-0 against both Southeast of Saline and Ellinwood.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team fell for a second straight week this past Friday night when they were defeated 28-6 against Sabetha. The Lions will look to reverse that trend this Friday night when they play at Horton. … The Lady Lion volleyball team traveled to Gypsum Tuesday night for an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline and pushed each match to 3 games, but last each match by the same 2-1 count.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its fourth loss of the season this past Friday night when it fell 52-0 against Valley Heights. The Buffs will search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Wabaunsee. … The Lady Buff volleyball team competed in the Wakefield tournament Saturday where they lost 2-0 against Clifton-Clyde and 2-1 against Bennington.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team scored its first win of 2023 Friday night when it defeated Belle Plaine 40-0. The Knights will look to make it two wins in a row this Friday night when they play at Valley Heights. … The Lady Knight volleyball team played host to Beloit Tuesday night in an NCAA doubleheader and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Knights competed in the Herington tournament Saturday where they lost 2-1 against Canton-Galva and 2-0 against Sedgwick.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team scored its fourth win of the season, against no defeats, this past Friday night when it shutout Halstead 24-0. The Trojans will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play at Clay Center, which is also undefeated on the season. The Lady Trojan volleyball team improved to 4-0 in the NCAA Tuesday night when they played host to Minneapolis in an NCAA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning each match by 2-1 counts. The Lady Trojans competed in the Lyons tournament Saturday where they won the championship by winning all five of their matches. The Lady Trojans topped Lyons, Kingman , Ellsworth and Little River by identical 2-0 counts before topping Ellinwood 2-0 in the championship match.