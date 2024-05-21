NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has reached the final week of the 2024 spring campaign, which is the state tournament week.

The North Central Activities Association high school sports conference has one team left alive as the state tournaments begin this week.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team will represent the NCAA in the Class 3A state softball tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team opened Class 3A regional play Monday with a 7-1 victory against Plainville. The Lady Trojans lost 3-2 against Hoisington on Tuesday to finish the season with a 16-6 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team saw its 2024 season end on Tuesday when it lost 9-1 against Marysville in a Class 3A regional championship game. The Bearcats played their way into the championship game with a 12-2 victory earlier in the day against NCAA rival Southeast of Saline. The Bearcats finished the season with a 16-5 record. … The Lady Bearcat softball team opened Class 3A regional play Monday with a 13-3 victory against NCAA rival Minneapolis. The Lady Bearcats saw their season come to an end Tuesday with it lost 10-3 against NCAA rival Southeast of Saline. The Lady Bearcats finished the season with a 14-8 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team had its 2024 season come to an end Monday in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament at Hoisington. The Lady Lions lost 14-3 against NCAA rival Ellsworth and ended the season with a 14-9 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team had its 2024 season end on Tuesday when it lost 6-2 against Valley Heights in the opening round of a Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 7-16 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team played their way into the Class 2-1A regional championship game but lost 2-1 against Hays Thomas More Prep in that championship game. The Knights had played their way into the championship game with a 14-4 victory against Ell-Saline to open play Thursday, but finished the 2024 season with a 20-3 record. … The Lady Knight softball team had its 2024 season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 12-2 against Ell-Saline in the opening round of a Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 7-12 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday in the Class 3A regional semifinals when it was defeated 12-2 by NCAA rival Ellsworth. The Trojans finished the season with a 14-10 record. … The Lady Trojan softball team opened Class 3A regional play Monday with a 15-0 victory against Russell. The Lady Trojans defeated NCAA rival Ellsworth 10-3 in the semifinals on Tuesday and claimed a birth in the Class 3A state tournament with a 2-0 victory against Hoisington in the championship game.