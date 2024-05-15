NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring seasons for high school sports across the state of Kansas has now entered the postseason and league champions have been decided.

The Sacred Heart Knight baseball team won the 2024 North Central Activities Association baseball championship with a 19-2, 10-0 record while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team won the NCAA softball title with 16-2, 10-0 record.

The Sacred Heart Lady Knight softball team finished sixth in the NCAA with a 7-11, 1-9 record while the Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team finished in 3rd place with 14-9, 6-4 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team saw its 2024 season end on Thursday when it lost 18-11 against Marysville in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Trojans finished the season with a 12-9 record. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept a doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 12-0. The Lady Trojans swept Concordia on Friday, winning 13-3 and 4-2.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team improved to 15-4 this season Thursday when it defeated NCAA rival Minneapolis 15-0 in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Bearcats will face NCAA rival Southeast of Saline in the semifinals on Tuesday. … The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Plainville on Tuesday, winning 10-3 and 16-3. The Lady Bearcats closed the regular season on Thursday with a sweep of Republic County, winning 9-3 and 15-6.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team saw its 2024 season end on Thursday after a 15-0 loss against NCAA rival Ellsworth in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 2-19 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday after a 14-7 loss against Horton in a play-in game to the Class 3A regional tournament. The Buffs finished the season with a 0-20 record. … The Lady Buff softball team finished the regular season on Thursday when it got swept by Ellsworth, falling 9-3 and 15-6.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team defeated Little River 13-0 Friday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Knights are scheduled to play Ell-Saline in the semifinals Thursday. … The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Beloit on Tuesday, falling 12-2 and 12-0.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team improved to 14-9 on the season Thursday when it defeated Sylvan-Lucas 15-0 in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Trojans will face NCAA rival Ellsworth Tuesday in the semifinals.