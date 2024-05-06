NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Saline County teams currently sit atop the North Central Activities Association spring standings as the NCAA spring teams prepare for the 2024 postseason.

The Sacred Heart Knights baseball team leads the NCAA baseball standings with a 18-2, 10-0 record, while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team sits atop the NCAA softball standings with a 16-2, 10-0 record.

The Sacred Heart Lady Knight softball team is 7-9, 1-7 and tied for 5th in the NCAA while the Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team is 13-9, 6-4 and tied for 2nd in the NCAA baseball standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team got swept in a doubleheader against Sacred Heart on Thursday. The Trojans lost 7-1 and 4-3. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County on Friday, wining 12-2 and 13-3.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team split a doubleheader against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, winning the opener 5-0 but losing the 2nd game 14-0. The Bearcats swept Republic County 14-0 and 24-0 on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday, falling 10-3 and 12-0.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team got swept by Sylvan-Lucas Monday, falling 14-2 and 6-3. The Lions got swept by Ellinwood 11-1 and 10-0 on Friday. … The Lady Lion softball team swept a doubleheader against Sylvan-Lucas on Monday, winning 14-2 and 17-1.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Bennington on Tuesday, falling 16-4 and 15-1. The Buffs got swept by Ellsworth 14-0 and 24-0 on Friday. … The Lady Buff softball team split a doubleheader against Valley Heights on Tuesday, losing the opener 2-1 but winning the 2nd game 5-1. The Lady Buffs got swept by Beloit 12-2 and 13-3 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team got swept by Hays Thomas More Prep on Monday, falling 12-2 and 7-0. The Knights swept Beloit on Thursday 7-1 and 4-3. … The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Wichita Trinity on Tuesday, falling 17-0 and 17-1.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader against Ellsworth on Tuesday, losing the opener 5-0 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 14-0. The Trojans swept Russell on Thursday, winning 7-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Ellsworth on Tuesday, winning 10-3 and 12-0.