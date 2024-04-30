NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Saline County teams currently sit atop the North Central Activities Association spring standings as the Sacred Heart Knight baseball team leads the NCAA with a 16-0, 8-0 record while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team also sits atop the NCAA with a 14-2, 8-0 record.

The Sacred Heart Lady Knight softball team is currently in 6th place in the NCAA with a 7-7, 1-7 record while the Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team is currently in third place with a 10-8, 5-3 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team swept Republic County Monday 23-0 and 18-0. The Trojans split a doubleheader at Abilene on Friday, winning the opener 9-8 but losing the 2nd game 19-4. … The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Abilene on Friday, falling 11-1 and 6-4.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team swept Sylvan Tuesday, winning 12-0 and 16-4. The Bearcats swept Little River on Friday, winning 11-1 and 21-0. … The Lady Bearcat softball team split two games in a triangular with Kingman and Nickerson Monday. The Lady Bearcats lost 17-2 against Kingman but defeated Nickerson 16-1.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 17-7. The Lions got swept by Concordia on Friday, falling 16-1 and 11-1. … The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 15-0 and 16-1.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Beloit Monday, falling 23-0 and 18-0. … The Lady Buff softball team swept Plainville Tuesday, winning 16-12 and 9-7.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team swept county-rival Ell-Saline Monday 15-0 and 12-0. … The Lady Knight softball team swept Russell Monday, winning 15-5 and 9-4.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 17-7. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Minneapolis Tuesday, winning 15-0 and 16-1.