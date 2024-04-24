NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports have settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Sacred Heart Knight baseball team currently sits atop the North Central Activities Association baseball standings with a 14-0, 8-0 record while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team sits atop the NCAA softball standings with a 12-2, 6-0 record.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team is currently in 4th place with an 8-8, 3-3 record while the Sacred Heart Lady Knight softball team is currently 5th with a 5-5, 1-5 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team swept Ellinwood Monday, winning 12-2 and 5-1. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline Thursday, losing the opener 9-5 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 9-0. … The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Thursday, falling 7-2 and 14-4.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart Tuesday, falling 12-11 and 8-2. … The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Sacred Heart Tuesday, winning 14-2 and 14-3. The Lady Bearcats swept Spearville Friday, winning 11-3 and 13-3.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team got swept by Russell Tuesday, falling 18-1 and 15-0. The Lions got swept by Sacred Heart Friday, falling 15-0 and 14-0. … The Lady Lion softball team swept Russell Tuesday, winning 19-4 and 21-10. The Lady Lions swept Marion Thursday, winning 21-3 and 7-0.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team suffered a 13-1 against Sylvan-Lucas Monday. The Buffs got swept by Blue Valley Thursday, falling 26-11 and 27-23. … The Lady Buff softball team swept Sylvan-Lucas Monday, winning 10-4 and 15-5. The Lady Buffs split with Sylvan-Lucas Thursday, winning the opener 11-5 but losing the 2nd game 10-9.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team swept Ellsworth Tuesday, winning 12-11 and 8-2. The Knights swept Minneapolis Friday, winning 15-0 and 14-0. … The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Ellsworth Tuesday, falling 14-2 and 14-3.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Beloit Thursday, winning the opener 9-5 but losing the 2nd game 9-0. … The Lady Trojan softball team split a doubleheader with Clay Center Monday, losing the 1st game 4-3 but winning the 2nd game 6-1. The Lady Trojans swept Beloit Thursday, winning 7-2 and 14-4.