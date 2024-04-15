NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Sacred Heart Knight baseball team and the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team currently sit atop of the North Central Activities Association spring standings.

The Lady Knight softball team sits in 4th place with a 5-3, 1-3 record while the Trojan baseball team is currently in 4th place with a 7-7, 2-2 record.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team got swept by Clay Center Tuesday, falling 14-0 and 11-0. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Concordia Friday. The Trojans lost the opener 4-1 but won the 2nd game 4-2. … The Lady Trojan softball team split a doubleheader with Clay Center Tuesday, winning the opener 10-8 but losing the 2nd game 8-0.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team swept a doubleheader against Ellinwood Monday, winning 12-7 and 12-5. The Bearcats swept Minneapolis Friday, winning 15-0 and 16-0. … The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Ellinwood Monday, winning 11-3 and 17-2. The Lady Bearcats got swept by Minneapolis Friday, falling 16-6 and 12-2.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team swept Republic County Tuesday, winning 14-7 and 17-13. The Lions got swept by Ellsworth Friday, falling 15-0 and 16-0. … The Lady Lion softball team swept a doubleheader against Republic County Tuesday, winning 15-4 and 8-0. The Lady Lions swept Ellsworth Friday, winning 16-6 and 12-2.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Minneapolis Tuesday, falling 14-7 and 17-13. … The Lady Buff softball team got swept by Minneapolis Tuesday, falling 15-4 and 8-0. The Lady Buffs got swept by Concordia Thursday, falling 10-0 and 14-12.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team swept Southeast of Saline Tuesday, winning 7-0 and 7-3. The Knights swept Valley Heights Thursday, winning 16-0 and 13-1. … The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 16-0 and 12-2.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart, falling 7-0 and 7-3. The Trojans split a doubleheader with Chapman Friday, winning the opener 5-4 but losing the 2nd game 12-9. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Sacred Heart Tuesday, winning 16-0 and 12-2. The Lady Trojans split a doubleheader against Chapman Friday, falling 5-1 in the opener but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 4-3.