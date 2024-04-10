NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature has an odd system around the world, it is especially odd in the state of Kansas during the spring season, which causes high school sports to take things one day at a time.

This past week in the state of Kansas Mother Nature had her moments, but for the most part Mother Nature allowed most scheduled games to be participated in and also allowed for several previously scheduled events to be made up.

This past week in the North Central Activities Association high school league all six schools were in competition in multiple sports, here is a look at what each school accomplished this past week.

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis Tuesday, winning 22-2 and 25-0. The Trojans swept Sylvan Thursday, winning 15-3 and 6-4. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Minneapolis Tuesday, winning 9-7 and 20-5. The Lady Trojans swept Sylvan Thursday, winning 17-2 and 12-1.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team swept Russell Tuesday, winning 10-7 and 10-8. … The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Russell 19-3 and 17-3 Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team got swept by Beloit Tuesday, falling 22-2 and 25-0. … The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Beloit Tuesday, falling 9-7 and 20-5. The Lady Lions lost both games in a triangular at Clay Center Friday as they lost 10-0 against Clay Center and 2-1 against Marysville.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 19-1 and 19-0. The Buffs got swept by Sacred Heart Friday, falling 23-3 and 17-1. … The Lady Buff softball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 19-1 and 14-1. The Lady Buffs split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart Friday, winning the opener 11-1 but dropping the 2nd game 10-6.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team swept Concordia 11-1 and 10-5 Monday. The Knights swept Republic County Friday, winning 23-3 and 17-1. … The Lady Knight softball team got swept 21-1 and 17-0 by Concordia Monday. The Lady Knights split a doubleheader against Republic County Friday, falling 11-1 in the opener and winning the 2nd game 10-6.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team swept Republic County Tuesday, 19-1 and 19-0. The Trojans got swept by Abilene Friday, falling 11-1 and 7-6. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County Tuesday 19-1 and 14-1. The Lady Trojans swept a doubleheader against Abilene Friday, winning 3-2 and 9-4.