NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 3 0

SE of Saline 2 0 3 0

Minneapolis 2 1 2 1

Beloit 1 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 0 2 0 3

Republic Cty 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 15

Beloit 56, Republic County 8

SE of Saline 60, Minneapolis 6

Ellsworth 39, Sacred Heart 3

Friday, September 22

Russell at Beloit

Ellsworth at Hillsboro

Sabetha at Minneapolis

Valley Heights at Republic County

Belle Plaine at Sacred Heart

Halstead at SE of Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The NCAA high school football conference in Kansas has three tiers of success this season, Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline sit atop those three tiers with a combined 6-0 record, with both teams sitting at 3-0 on the year.

Minneapolis and Beloit sit in the middle of those three tiers with a combined record of 3-3 with the Lions sitting at 3-1 while Beloit sits at 1-2.

Sacred Heart and Republic County, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of those three tiers with a combined record of 0-6 and both still searching for their first wins of the 2023 season.

There won’t be much determined in the NCAA football standings this week, however, as all six teams will step outside of NCAA play and face non-league opponents.

There really won’t be much determined in the next four weeks of the regular season as there are only two remaining NCAA showdowns and those don’t occur until October 20, the final week of the 2023 regular season.

In that final week, however, standings will be determined as the two teams atop of those three tiers, Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth will battle in Ellsworth while the two teams sitting at the bottom of those three tiers will also meet as Republic County plays at Sacred Heart.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did this previous week in the sports scene :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team earned its first victory of the season Friday night, knocking off Republic County 56-8. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Russell. … The Lady Trojans opened their NCAA schedule Tuesday night by sweeping Minneapolis, winning both matches by identical 2-0 counts. The wins improved the Lady Trojans to 14-2 on the season. The Lady Trojans traveled to Belleville Saturday for the Republic County tournament where they won all five matches to win the championship. Beloit opened with a 2-0 win against Washington County, followed with a 2-0 win against Oakley, defeated Hanover 2-0 to finish pool play at 3-0. The Lady Trojans defeated Clay Center 2-0 in the semifinals and topped Smith Center 2-0 in the championship match.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team scored its third victory of the 2023 season Friday night when they defeated Sacred Heart 39-3. The Bearcats will look for their 4th straight win to open the season this Friday night when they play at Hillsboro. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep Tuesday night, knocking off Sacred Heart 2-1 in the opening and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The Lady Bearcats stepped outside of conference play Thursday and got swept by Little River falling 3-0 in the one-match showdown.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team suffered its first loss of 2023 Friday night when they lost 60-6 against Southeast of Saline. The Lions will look to return to their winning ways this Friday night when they play host to Sabetha. … The Lady Lion volleyball team had its 10-match winning streak snapped Tuesday night when they got swept against Beloit. The Lady Lions had won all 10 of its matches since opening the season getting swept in a triangular at Clay Center to open the season. The Lady Lions competed in the Russell tournament Saturday where they posted a 2-2 record, falling to Norton 2-0 to open the tournament, but rebounding to defeat Central Plains 2-0 and top tournament-host Russell 2-1 in their 3rd match but falling 2-0 against Hoisington in the tournament finale.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team suffered its 3rd defeat of the season Friday night, falling 56-8 against Beloit. The Buffs will continue their search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Southeast of Saline Tuesday night, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Buffs hosted their annual tournament Saturday and were able to score their first victory of the season in their final match Saturday. The Lady Buffs, who entered the tournament dropping their first 10 matches of the season, lost their first 4 Saturday, falling 2-0 against Smith Center, 2-1 against Lakeside and 2-0 against Clay Center, but the Lady Buffs got a rematch against Lakeside in the final match of the tournament and were able to earn a 2-1 victory for their initial win of the season and now stand at 1-14.

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team is still searching for their initial victory of the 2023 season after falling 39-3 to Ellsworth this past Friday night. Sacred Heart will continue that search this Friday night when it plays host to Belle Plaine. … The Lady Knight volleyball team got swept in an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth Tuesday night, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team scored its third victory in as many tries this season Friday night when they defeated Minneapolis 60-6. The Trojans will look for their 4th victory this Friday night when they play host to Halstead. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team scored an NCAA doubleheader sweep Tuesday night as they defeated Republic County 2-1 in the opener and completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap.