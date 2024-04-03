NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With this past week scheduled to be the first full week of high school athletics around the state of Kansas, Mother Nature had other ideas.

As is normal for spring sports in Kansas, Mother Nature had her ideas of which games could take place and which ones would be either postponed or outright canceled.

While Mother Nature had her options this past week, the North Central Activities Association high school conference teams still had their opportunities to compete.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in sports competition this past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team was scheduled to open the season against Concordia, but Mother Nature postponed that doubleheader. The Trojans opened the season Thursday against Ellsworth and split the NCAA doubleheader, losing the opener 13-0 but winning the 2nd game 8-5. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept a doubleheader against Ellsworth Thursday by scores of 4-1 and 10-0.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team was scheduled to open the season against Ellis Monday, but those games were postponed due to weather. The Bearcats opened the season Thursday in an NCAA doubleheader against Beloit where the two teams split the doubleheader. The Bearcats won the opener 13-0 but lost the nightcap 8-5. … The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept by Beloit Thursday, falling 4-1 and 10-0.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team was scheduled to open the season Tuesday by hosting Sacred Heart, but that doubleheader has been postponed until Friday, April 19. The Lions got swept by Clay Center Thursday, falling 24-1 and 26-0.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team got swept 10-7 and 5-3 against Valley Heights Thursday.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team was scheduled to play at Minneapolis this past Tuesday, but Mother Nature has postponed that doubleheader until Friday, April 19.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team swept a doubleheader against Smoky Valley Thursday, winning 18-3 and 22-7. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Smoky Valley Thursday by scores of 13-3 and 10-0.