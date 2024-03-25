NCAA League Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Half of the North Central Activities Association’s six schools saw teams begin competition in the 2024 spring season this past week.

The other half will see action beginning this week with all six schools being in spring competition.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did this past week or when they are scheduled to begin the 2024 spring season :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 27 when it plays host to Concordia. … The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 when it plays host to Concordia.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team and Lady Bearcat softball team are scheduled to begin their seasons March 25 at Ellis.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team and Lady Lion softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when they play host to Sacred Heart.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept against Concordia in its season opening doubleheader Thursday, falling 24-0 in the opener and 22-1 in the nightcap. … The Lady Buff softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 when it plays host to Sylvan.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team opened its season Monday with a doubleheader sweep against Ellinwood. The Knights won the opener 11-0 and won the nightcap 9-2. … The Lady Knight softball team scored a doubleheader sweep against Ellinwood Monday in its season opener. The Lady Knights won the 1st game 12-2 and completed the sweep by winning the 2nd game 22-19.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team opened the season Tuesday with a game against Kingman, but lost the opener 10-4. … The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 28 when it plays host to Smoky Valley.