NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 8 2 15 6

SE of Saline 8 2 15 6

Minneapolis 7 3 16 6

Sacred Heart 5 5 15 7

Ellsworth 2 8 11 12

Republic Cty 0 10 0 21

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 10 0 24 2

Sacred Heart 7 3 21 5

Ellsworth 7 3 19 5

SE of Saline 4 6 16 10

Minneapolis 2 8 4 17

Republic Cty 0 10 1 20

Wednesday, March 6

Southeast of Saline 54, Cheney 51

Beloit 58, Topeka Hayden 42

Wellsville 48, Ellsworth 38

Thursday, March 7

Sacred Heart 74, Erie 35

Friday, March 8

Lyndon 63, Sacred Heart 56

Wellsville 68, Beloit 49

Goodland 55, SE of Saline 38

Saturday, March 9

Beloit 51, SE of Saline 37

Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 51

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Activities Association high school basketball league had three boys teams play all the way to the final day of the 2023-24 basketball season and came away with a pair of 3rd [;ace teams.

The Beloit Trojan boys and Sacred Heart Knight boys won their state consolation final games Saturday to finish 3rd place in their respective classifications.

The Beloit Trojans defeated Southeast of Saline in the Class 3A consolation final as the Southeast of Saline Trojans were the other NCAA squad to play up to the final day. The Sacred Heart Knights won the Class 2A consolation final.

The Ellsworth Bearcat boys’ basketball team also qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, but the Bearcats were eliminated from the state tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ teams accomplished in basketball this past season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with a 15-6 overall record and tied Southeast of Saline for the NCAA championship as both finished with 8-2 NCAA records. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament and opened play with a 58-42 victory against Topeka Hayden in the opening round Wednesday afternoon. The Trojans suffered their 2nd loss of the season Friday afternoon, falling 68-49 against Wellsville in the semifinals. The Trojans bounced back Saturday and defeated NCAA rival Southeast of Saline 51-37 in the consolation finals to finish the season with a 24-2 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team finished the season with a 11-12 overall record and finished 2-8 in NCAA play. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament but was defeated 48-38 by Wellsville in the opening round and finished the season with a 19-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 16-6 overall record and finished 7-3 in NCAA play. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-17 overall record and finished 2-8 in NCAA play.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team finished the season without a win as they finished 0-21 overall and 0-10 in NCAA play. … The Buff boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 1-20 overall record and went 0-10 in NCAA play.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team finished the season with a 15-7 overall record and finished 5-5 in NCAA play. … The Knight boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in Dodge City and scored a 74-35 victory against Erie in the opening round Thursday afternoon. The Knights lost 63-56 against Lyndon in the semifinals Friday. The Knights bounced back Saturday to defeat Sterling 58-51 in the consolation final and finish 3rd in the Class 2A state tournament. The Knights finished the season with a 21-5 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with a 15-6 overall record and finished tied for the NCAA championship with Beloit as both teams finished 8-2 in NCAA play. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson and opened state play Wednesday with a 54-51 victory against Cheney. The Trojans lost 55-38 Friday against Goodland in the semifinals. The Trojans lost a battle of Trojans Saturday, falling 51-37 against NCAA rival Beloit in the consolation final. The Trojans finished the season with a 16-10 record.