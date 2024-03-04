NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 8 2 15 6

SE of Saline 8 2 15 6

Minneapolis 7 3 16 6

Sacred Heart 5 5 15 7

Ellsworth 2 8 11 12

Republic Cty 0 10 0 21

Monday, February 26

Valley Heights 60, Republic County 26 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Sacred Heart 65, Lincoln 12 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Tuesday, February 27

Ellsworth 58, Nickerson 37 (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Minneapolis 44, Beloit 42 OT (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Osage City 62, SE of Saline 53 (SE of Saline 3A sub-state)

Thursday, February 29

Wabaunsee 62, Sacred Heart 50 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Friday, March 1

Ellsworth 46, Hoisington 42 (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Silver Lake 63, Minneapolis 34 (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Saturday, March 2

Haven 48, Ellsworth 39 (3A Hoisington sub-state)

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 10 0 22 1

Sacred Heart 7 3 20 3

Ellsworth 7 3 19 4

SE of Saline 4 6 14 9

Minneapolis 2 8 4 17

Republic Cty 0 10 1 20

Monday, February 26

SE of Saline 72, Council Grove 57 (SE of Saline 3A sub-state)

Ellsworth 61, Larned 20 (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Beloit 47, Minneapolis 14 (Riley County 3A sub-state)

Tuesday, February 27

Sacred Heart 79, Republic County 23 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Thursday, February 29

Beloit 63, Silver Lake 35 (Riley County 3A sub-state)

SE of Saline 57, Hesston 47 (SE of Saline 3A sub-state)

Ellsworth 55, Lyons 45 (Hoisington 3A sub-state)

Friday, March 1

Sacred Heart 57, Jackson Heights 31 (2A Wabaunsee sub-state)

Saturday, March 2

SE of Saline 57, Santa Fe Trail 51 (3A SE of Saline sub-state)

Beloit 47, Nemaha Central 40 (3A Riley County sub-state)

Ellsworth 45, Haven 25 (3A Hoisington sub-state)

Sacred Heart 52, Bennington 45 (2A Wabaunsee sub-state)

Wednesday, March 6

Southeast of Saline vs. Cheney

Beloit vs. Topeka Hayden

Ellsworth vs. Wellsville

Thursday, March 7

Sacred Heart vs. Erie

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.

The North Central Activities Association high school conference has four teams still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments.

The NCAA had four boys teams qualify for the state tournaments with Southeast of Saline, Beloit and Ellsworth all qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson while the Sacred Heart boys qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in Dodge City.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 44-42 in overtime against NCAA rival Minneapolis in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-6 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team opened post-season play Monday night with a 47-14 victory against NCAA rival Minneapolis in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament. The Trojans defeated Silver Lake 63-35 in the semifinals on Thursday. The Trojans defeated Nemaha Central 47-40 Saturday in the championship game. The Trojans are the #1 seed in the boys’ 3A state tournament and will open against Topeka Hayden Wednesday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team opened play in the Class 3A Hoisington sub-state tournament with a 58-37 victory against Nickerson. The Lady Bearcats defeated sub-state host Hoisington 46-42 Friday night. The Lady Bearcats lost 48-39 against Haven in the championship game Saturday night and finished the season with an 11-12 record. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team opened play in the Hoisington Class 3A sub-state tournament Monday night with a 61-20 victory against Larned. The Bearcats defeated Lyons 55-45 Thursday in the semifinals. The Bearcats defeated Haven 45-25 Saturday in the championship game. The Bearcats are the #5 seed in the Class 3A state tournament and will open against Wellsville Wednesday in Hutchinson.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team opened play in Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament with a 44-42 overtime victory against NCAA rival Beloit. The Lady Lions lost 53-34 against Silver Lake in the semifinals Friday night. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 16-6 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end after a 4-17 campaign Monday night when they lost 47-14 against NCAA rival Beloit in the opening round of the Class 3A Riley County sub-state tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday night when it lost 60-26 against Valley Heights in the opening round of the Class 2A Wabaunsee sub-state tournament. The Lady Buffs finished the season with an 0-21 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 79-23 against Sacred Heart in the opening round of the Class 2A Wabaunsee sub-state tournament. The Buffs finished the season with a 1-20 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team opened play in the Class 2A Wabaunsee tournament Monday night with a 65-12 victory against Lincoln. The Lady Knights had their season come to an end Thursday night when they lost 62-50 against sub-state-host Wabaunsee. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 15-7 record. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated NCAA rival Republic County 79-23 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 2A Wabaunsee sub-state. The Knights defeated Jackson Heights 57-31 Friday night in the semifinals and won the sub-state championship Saturday night with a 52-45 victory against Bennington. The Knights are the #4 seed in the Class 2A state tournament and will open Thursday against Erie in Dodge City.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 62-53 against Osage City in the opening round of the sub-state tournament it was hosting. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team opened play in the sub-state tournament it is hosting Monday night with a 72-57 victory against Council Grove. The Trojans defeated Hesston 57-47 Thursday in the semifinals. The Trojans defeated Santa Fe Trail 57-51 in the championship game Saturday. The Trojans are the #7 seed in the Class 3A state tournament and will open against Cheney Wednesday in Hutchinson.