NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 8 2 14 5

SE of Saline 7 2 14 5

Minneapolis 7 3 15 5

Sacred Heart 4 5 13 6

Ellsworth 2 7 8 9

Republic Cty 0 9 0 18

Monday, February 12

SE of Saline 62, Ellinwood 31

Tuesday, February 13

Beloit 34, Sacred Heart 29

SE of Saline 49, Ellsworth 36

Minneapolis 62, Republic County 30

Friday, February 16

Sacred Heart 51, Republic County 33

Minneapolis 38, Beloit 37

Ellsworth 41, Bennington 26

Tuesday, February 20

Smith Center at Beloit

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Ellinwood

SE of Saline at Republic County

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 10 0 18 1

Ellsworth 7 2 17 4

Sacred Heart 6 3 16 3

SE of Saline 3 6 10 9

Minneapolis 2 8 5 14

Republic Cty 0 9 1 17

Monday, February 12

SE of Saline 52, Ellinwood 31

Tuesday, February 13

Beloit 57, Sacred Heart 54

Ellsworth 44, SE of Saline 33

Minneapolis 38, Republic County 29

Friday, February 16

Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 30

Beloit 58, Minneapolis 25

Bennington 46, Ellsworth 32

Tuesday, February 20

Smith Center at Beloit

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Minneapolis at Ellinwood

SE of Saline at Republic County

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Activities Association high school athletic conference hosted one regional wrestling tournament this past weekend and had all five of its schools, which compete in wrestling, qualify at least one individual for this weekend’s Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament in Hays.

The NCAA was also busy on the basketball courts as all six schools have teams preparing for the sub-state tournaments which will begin later this month.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 34-29 Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 38-37 Friday against Minneapolis. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 57-54 Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 58-25 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 78.5 points and two individual state qualifiers at the Southeast of Saline regional tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 49-36 against Southeast of Saline Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Bennington 41-26 Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 44-33 Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 46-32 Friday against Bennington. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 73 points and three individual state qualifiers at the Southeast of Saline regional tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Republic County 62-30 Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Beloit 38-37 Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 38-29 Tuesday. The Lions lost 58-25 Friday against Beloit. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 107 points and five individual state qualifiers at the Southeast of Saline regional tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 62-30 against Minneapolis Tuesday. The Lady Buffs lost 51-33 Friday against Sacred Heart. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 38-29 against Minneapolis Tuesday. The Buffs lost 89-30 Friday against Sacred Heart. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place, as a team, with 128 points and qualified six individuals for the state wrestling tournament from the Southeast of Saline regional tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team lost 34-29 against Beloit Tuesday. The Lady Knights defeated Republic County 51-33 Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team lost 57-54 against Beloit Tuesday. The Knights defeated Republic County 89-30 Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Ellinwood 62-31 Monday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Ellsworth 49-36 Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Ellinwood 52-31 Monday night. The Trojans lost 44-33 against Ellsworth Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team hosted a Class 3-2-1A regional tournament and finished in 6th place with 92 points and had three individuals qualify for the state tournament.