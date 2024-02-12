NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 7 1 13 4

SE of Saline 6 2 12 5

Minneapolis 5 3 13 5

Sacred Heart 3 4 12 5

Ellsworth 2 6 7 8

Republic Cty 0 7 0 16

Monday, February 5

Valley Heights 60, Minneapolis 49

Tuesday, February 6

Beloit 45, SE of Saline 37

Minneapolis 54, Ellsworth 31

Clay Center 66, Republic County 41

Thursday, February 8

SE of Saline 56, Republic County 34

Friday, February 9

Ellsworth 44, Republic County 32

SE of Saline 42, Minneapolis 40

Sacred Heart 42, Council Grove 29

Monday, February 12

SE of Saline at Ellinwood

Tuesday, February 13

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Republic County at Minneapolis

Friday, February 16

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Minneapolis at Beloit

Bennington at Ellsworth

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 8 0 16 1

Sacred Heart 5 2 15 2

Ellsworth 6 2 16 3

SE of Saline 3 5 9 8

Minneapolis 1 7 4 13

Republic Cty 0 7 1 15

Monday, February 5

Minneapolis 39, Valley Heights 32

Tuesday, February 6

Beloit 45, SE of Saline 28

Ellsworth 39, Minneapolis 30

Clay Center 67, Republic County 26

Thursday, February 8

SE of Saline 74, Republic County 33

Friday, February 9

Ellsworth 65, Republic County 25

SE of Saline 63, Minneapolis 25

Sacred Heart 65, Council Grove 48

Monday, February 12

SE of Saline at Ellinwood

Tuesday, February 13

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Ellsworth at SE of Saline

Republic County at Minneapolis

Friday, February 16

Sacred Heart at Republic County

Minneapolis at Beloit

Bennington at Ellsworth

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason for the 2023-24 winter season across the state of Kansas has begun at the high school level.

The North Central Activities Association had five of its six high school teams represented this past Saturday in different Class 4-1A regional tournaments as the NCAA had two individual girls qualify for the Class 4-1A state tournament to be competed in two weeks.

Repulic County and Southeast of Saline High Schools each had one individual qualify for the state tournament. Three of the other NCAA schools had girls representing them in the regional tournament, but were unable to qualify for the state tournament. Sacred Heart does not offer wrestling as a sport for its students.

The basketball courts, across the NCAA, and the entire state of Kansas, is headed down the final stretch of the regular season before postseason play begins at the end of this month.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 45-37 Tuesday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 45-28 Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team defeated Minneapolis 12-6 Thursday. The lady Trojans finished in 28th place with 4 points Saturday in the McPherson regional but did not have any individual qualify for the state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team defeated Minneapolis 46-27 Thursday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 54-31 against Minneapolis Tuesday night. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 44-32 Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Minneapolis 39-30 Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Republic County 65-25 Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in the Scott City regional tournament Saturday where they finished in 29th place with 12 points, but did not qualify any individuals for the state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-49 against Valley Heights Monday night. The Lady Lions defeated Ellsworth 54-31 Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost 42-40 against Southeast of Saline Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team earned a 39-32 victory against Valley Heights Monday night. The Lions lost 39-30 Tuesday against Ellsworth. The Lions lost 63-25 against Southeast of Saline Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team lost 12-6 against Beloit Thursday. The Lady Lions competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday but did not score any points and finished tied for 31st place. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team lost 46-27 against Beloit Thursday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 66-41 against Clay Center Tuesday night. The Lady Buffs lost 56-34 against Southeast of Saline Thursday. The Lady Buffs lost 44-32 against Ellsworth Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 67-26 Tuesday against Clay Center. The Buffs lost 74-33 against Southeast of Saline Thursday. The Buffs lost 65-25 Friday against Ellsworth. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished in 18th place Saturday In the McPherson regional tournament and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Council Grove 42-29 Friday night. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 65-48 Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 45-37 against Beloit Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Republic County 56-34 Thursday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 42-40 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 45-28 against Beloit Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Republic County 74-33 Thursday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 63-25 Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 19th place with 20 points Saturday in the McPherson regional tournament and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.