NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 1 12 4

SE of Saline 4 1 10 4

Minneapolis 4 2 12 3

Sacred Heart 3 4 11 5

Ellsworth 1 5 6 7

Republic Cty 0 5 0 13

Monday, January 29

Sacred Heart 48, Republic County 26

Tuesday, January 30

Beloit 62, Republic County 39

Sacred Heart 37, SE of Saline 31

Wednesday, January 31

Sacred Heart 45, Ellsworth 36

Thursday, February 1

Beloit 50, Chapman 36

Friday, February 2

Beloit 43, Ellsworth 31

Minneapolis 47, Sacred Heart 38

Hanover 64, Republic County 38

SE of Saline 44, Chapman 31

Saturday, February 3

Sacred Heart 48, Concordia 40

Monday, February 5

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Tuesday, February 6

Southeast of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Republic County at Clay Center

Thursday, February 8

Republic County at SE of Saline

Friday, February 9

Republic County at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at Council Grove

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 7 0 15 1

Sacred Heart 5 2 14 2

Ellsworth 4 2 14 3

SE of Saline 1 4 7 7

Minneapolis 1 5 3 11

Republic Cty 0 5 1 12

Monday, January 29

Sacred Heart 64, Republic County 17

Tuesday, January 30

Beloit 72, Republic County 25

Sacred Heart 55, SE of Saline 51

Wednesday, January 31

Ellsworth 44, Sacred Heart 37

Thursday, February 1

Beloit 67, Chapman 44

Friday, February 2

Beloit 68, Ellsworth 50

Sacred Heart 61, Minneapolis 36

Hanover 62, Republic County 39

SE of Saline 59, Chapman 44

Saturday, February 3

Sacred Heart 55, Concordia 39

Monday, February 5

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Tuesday, February 6

Southeast of Saline at Beloit

Ellsworth at Minneapolis

Republic County at Clay Center

Thursday, February 8

Republic County at SE of Saline

Friday, February 9

Republic County at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at Council Grove

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Beloit Trojan boys and girls are laying claim to 2023-24 North Central Activities Association basketball titles, but Saline county teams are making solid claims to push the Trojans and Lady Trojans to the finish line.

The Beloit Lady Trojans currently lead the NCAA with a 12-4, 6-1 record while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans are right on their heels with a 10-4, 4-1 record. The Trojan boys sit atop of the NCAA boys’ standings with a 15-1, 7-0 mark but the Sacred Heart Knights are not letting them rest to close out the season as the Knights are heading into the home stretch with a 14-2, 5-2 mark to sit in 2nd place in the NCAA standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 62-39 Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Chapman 50-36 Thursday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Ellsworth 43-31 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned a 72-25 victory against Republic County Tuesday night. The Trojans defeated Chapman 67-44 Thursday night. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 68-50 Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Phillipsburg tournament Friday where they finished in 19th place with 9 points. … . The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament with 54 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball dropped a 45-36 contest against Sacred Heart Wednesday night. The Lady Bearcats lost 43-31 against Beloit Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 44-37 Wednesday night. The Bearcats lost 68-50 Friday night against Beloit. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 13th place with 32 points Friday in the Phillipsburg tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament with 27 poinhts.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Sacred Heart 47-38 Friday night. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 61-36 against Sacred Heart Friday night. … The Lady Lion wresting team competed in the Phillipsburg tournament Friday but did not score any points and finished in 22nd place. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament with 49 pionts.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team was defeated 48-26 by Sacred Heart Monday night. The Lady Buffs lost 62-39 to Beloit Tuesday night. The Lady Buffs lost 64-38 against Hanover Friday night. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 64-17 against Sacred Heart Monday night. The Buffs lost 72-25 against Beloit Tuesday night. The Buffs lost 62-39 against Hanover on Friday night. … The Lady Buff wrestling team won the Herington tournament Thursday with 35 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team won the Herington tournament Thursday with 85.5 points.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team earned its first NCAA win of the season Monday night when they defeated Republic County 48-26. The Lady Knights defeated Southeast of Saline 37-31 Tuesday night. The Lady Knights defeated Ellsworth 45-36 Wednesday night. The Lady Knights lost 47-38 against Minneapolis Friday night. The Lady Knights defeated Concordia 48-40 Saturday night. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County Monday night 64-17. The Knights defeated Southeast of Saline 55-51 Tuesday night. The Knights lost 44-37 against Ellsworth Wednesday night. The Knights defeated Minneapolis 61-38 Friday night. The Knights defeated Concordia 55-39 Saturday night.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team suffered a 37-31 loss against Sacred Heart Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Chapman 44-31 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team suffered a 55-51 loss against Sacred Heart Tuesday night. The Trojans defeated Chapman 59-44 Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Herington tournament Thursday but did not score any points and finished tied for 4th. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd in the Herington tournament Thursday with 75 points. The Trojans competed in the Onaga Jamboree Friday night where they had 8 wrestlers and finished with 5 individual champions and three individuals who finished 2nd. The Trojans finished 8th with 76.5 points in the Silver Lake tournament.