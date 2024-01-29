NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 4 0 9 3

Minneapolis 3 2 11 3

Beloit 4 1 9 4

Ellsworth 1 3 6 5

Sacred Heart 0 3 7 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 10

Tuesday, January 23

Beloit 42, Sacred Heart 31

Ellsworth 57, Plainville 23

Republic County at SE of Saline – PPD to Feb. 8

Thursday, January 25

Beloit 35, Minneapolis 28

SE of Saline 46, Clay Center 42

Friday, January 26

SE of Saline 38, Ellsworth 35

Hillsboro 51, Minneapolis 29

Sacred Heart 57, Hutch Trinity 29

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 5 0 12 1

Sacred Heart 2 1 10 1

Ellsworth 3 1 13 2

Minneapolis 1 4 3 10

SE of Saline 1 3 6 6

Republic Cty 0 3 1 9

Tuesday, January 23

Beloit 88, Sacred Heart 77 (2 OT)

Ellsworth 61, Plainville 31

Republic County at SE of Saline – PPD to Feb. 8

Thursday, January 25

Beloit 58, Minneapolis 21

SE of Saline 60, Clay Center 35

Friday, January 26

Ellsworth 44, SE of Saline 31

Hillsboro 51, Minneapolis 36

Sacred Heart 74, Hutch Trinity 31

The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete but the North Central Activities Association high school conference in Kansas did not have any girls’ teams competing in tournaments this past week.

Each of the six NCAA girls’ teams completed their mid-season tournaments last week. The entire NCAA got back to regular season action this past week.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned a 42-31 victory against Sacred Heart Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 35-28 Thursday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned an 88-77 victory in double overtime Tuesday night against Sacred Heart. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 58-21 Thursday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 10th place with 4 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team defeated Riley County 38-36 and Ellsworth 54-24 in a double dual Thursday night. The Trojans competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday where they finished in 3rd place with 95.5 points. The Trojans competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished tied for 34th place with 22 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team earned a 57-23 victory against Plainville Tuesday night. The Lady Bearcats lost 38-35 to Southeast of Saline Friday night. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team earned a 61-31 victory against Plainville Tuesday night. The Bearcats defeated Southeast of Saline 44-31 Friday night. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 4th place with 45 points. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team lost 54-24 against Beloit and lost 39-23 against Riley County in a double dual Thursday night. The Bearcats competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday night where they finished in 4th place with 87.5 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team fell 35-28 against Beloit Thursday night. The Lady Lions lost 51-29 against Hillsboro Friday night. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 58-21 against Beloit Thursday night. The Lions lost 51-36 against Hillsboro Friday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Hoisington tournament Friday where they finished in 8th place with 26 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams were scheduled to play at Southeast of Saline Tuesday, but those games were postponed due to inclement roads and have been rescheduled for February 8…. The Lady Buff wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 23rd place with 12.5 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished tied for 34th place with 22 points.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team suffered a 42-31 loss against Beloit Tuesday night. The Lady Knights defeated Hutchinson Trinity 57-29 Friday night. … The Knight boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when it lost 88-77 in double overtime against Beloit. The Knights defeated Hutchinson Trinity 74-31 Friday night.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Republic County Tuesday night, but those games were postponed due to inclement roads and have been rescheduled for February 8.The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Clay Center 46-42 Thursday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Ellsworth 38-35 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 60-35 Thursday night. The Trojans fell 44-31 against Ellsworth Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Junction City tournament Saturday where they finished in 15th place with 12 points. … Boys Wrestling – The Trojan boys’ wrestling team defeated Hesston 48-36 Thursday night.