NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 3 1 11 1

SE of Saline 3 0 7 3

Beloit 2 1 6 5

Sacred Heart 0 2 6 3

Ellsworth 1 2 5 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 10

Monday, January 15

Minneapolis 66, Ellinwood 24 (Hoisington tournament)

Tuesday, January 16

Ellsworth 56, LaCrosse 38 (Hoisington tournament)

Thursday, January 18

Beloit 43, Hays 30 (Colby Tournament)

Hillsboro 55, Republic County 29 (Hillsboro tournament)

Southeast of Saline 58, Lyons 27 (Sterling tournament)

Friday, January 19

Beloit 36, Colby 33 (Colby tournament)

Remington 48, Republic County 35 (Hillsboro tournament)

Minneapolis 52, Pratt 31 (Hoisington tournament)

Southeast of Saline 46, Sterling 35 (Sterling tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Wellington 53, Beloit 37 (Colby tournament)

Riley County 35, Republic County 17 (Hillsboro tournament)

Minneapolis 62, Hoisington 38 (Hoisington tournament)

Smoky Valley 46, Southeast of Saline 32 (Sterling tournament)

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 10 1

Sacred Heart 2 0 9 0

Ellsworth 2 1 11 2

Minneapolis 1 3 3 8

SE of Saline 1 2 5 5

Republic Cty 0 3 1 9

Monday, January 15

Ellsworth 64, Minneapolis 13 (Hoisington tournament)

Thursday, January 18

Beloit 72, Ulysses 51 (Colby tournament)

Remington 49, Republic County 40 (Hillsboro tournament)

Southeast of Saline 54, Lyons 21 (Sterling tournament)

Ellsworth 41, Victoria 22 (Hoisington tournament)

Friday, January 19

Beloit 73, Colby 50 (Colby tournament)

Eureka 36, Republic County 34 (Hillsboro tournament)

Sterling 58, Southeast of Saline 36 (Sterling tournament)

Hoisington 37, Ellsworth 34 (Hoisington tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Riley County 58, Republic County 35 (Hillsboro tournament)

Southeast of Saline 49, Scott City 47 (Sterling tournament)

Ellsworth 50, Pratt 45 (Hoisington tournament)

Olathe North 67, Beloit 49 (Colby tournament)

Ellsworth 47, Pratt 27 (Hoisington tournament)

Minneapolis 48, Otis-Bison 24 (Hoisington tournament)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 mid-week boys’ basketball tournament week just completed and the North Central Activities Association High School league in Kansas saw its share of victories in multiple tournaments.

The Beloit teams competed in Colby and both Trojan boys and Lady Trojans finished in 2nd place while the Ellsworth Bearcat boys won the Hoisington tournament championship and the Minneapolis Lady Lions also won the Hoisington tournament championship.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened play in the Colby Tournament Thursday night with a 43-30 victory against Hays. The Lady Trojans defeated tournament-host Colby 36-33 in the semifinals Friday night but fell 53-37 against Wellington in the championship game. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team opened play in the Colby tournament Thursday night with a 72-51 victory against Ulysses. The Trojans defeated tournament-host Colby Friday night 73-50. The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night when they were defeated 67-49 by Olathe North in the championship game. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team hosted its annual tournament this weekend and the Trojans finished in 11th place with 79 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team opened play in the Hoisington tournament with a 56-38 victory against LaCrosse Tuesday evening. The Lady Bearcats fell 37-34 against tournament-host Hoisington Friday night but bounced back to earn a 50-45 victory against Pratt Saturday in the consolation championship game. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team opened Hoisington tournament play Monday with a 64-13 victory against NCAA rival Minneapolis. The Bearcats defeated Victoria 41-22 Thursday night in the semifinals. The Bearcats won the championship game 47-27 over Pratt Saturday night. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed at the Council Grove tournament Saturday and finished in 7th place with 77.5 points. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team lost 45-29 against Southeast of Saline Thursday night. The Bearcats competed in the Hays tournament Saturday and finished in 22nd place with 31 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lions basketball team opened play in the Hoisington tournament Monday with a 66-24 victory against Ellinwood. The Lady Lions defeated Pratt 52-31 Friday night in the semifinal round. The Lady Lions defeated Pratt 52-31 Friday night in the semifinal round. The Lady Lions defeated tournament-host Hoisington 62-48 Saturday night in the championship game. … The Lions boys’ basketball team opened play in the Hoisington tournament Monday against NCAA rival Ellsworth but came out on the short end as the Lions lost 54-13. The Lions lost 40-33 to Ellinwood Friday night and defeated Otis-Bison 48-24 Saturday night to finish the tournament. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and finished in 12th place with 71 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team suffered a 55-29 defeat against Hillsboro Thursday night in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Buffs lost 48-35 Friday night against Remington. The Lady Buffs also fell 35-17 against Riley County Saturday in the tournament finale. … The Buff boys’ basketball team opened play in the Hillsboro tournament Thursday night with a 49-40 loss against Remington. The Buffs fell 36-34 against Eureka Friday night. The Buffs fell 58-35 to Riley County Saturday in the tournament finale. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team competed in the Beloit Invitational Saturday and finished in 4th place with 106 points.

SACRED HEART

Neither Sacred Heart basketball team competed in any tournaments this past week and are scheduled to return to the court this Tuesday when they are scheduled to play at Beloit.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened play Thursday night in the Sterling tournament with a 58-27 victory against Lyons. The Lady Trojans defeated tournament-host Sterling 46-35 Friday night in the semifinals. The Lady Trojans fell to Smoky Valley 46-32 in the championship game Saturday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team opened play in the Sterling tournament Thursday night with a 54-21 victory against Lyons. The Trojans lost 58-36 against tournament-host Sterling Friday night in the semifinal round. The Trojans were able to bounce back Saturday and defeat Scott City 49-47 in the consolation championship. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Council Grove tournament Saturday and finished in 11th place with 49 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team defeated Ellsworth 45-29 Thursday night. The Trojans competed in the Council Grove tournament Friday where they finished in 4th place with 151.5 points.