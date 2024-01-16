NCAA League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 3 1 7 1

SE of Saline 3 0 5 2

Beloit 2 1 4 4

Sacred Heart 0 2 6 3

Ellsworth 1 2 4 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 7

Tuesday, January 9

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Chapman at Beloit

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Clay Center at Southeast of Saline

Friday, January 12

Minneapolis at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Republic County at Smith Center

2023-2024 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 8 0

Sacred Heart 2 0 9 0

Ellsworth 2 1 7 1

Minneapolis 1 3 1 7

SE of Saline 1 2 3 4

Republic Cty 0 3 1 6

Tuesday, January 9

Republic County at Sacred Heart

Chapman at Beloit

Minneapolis at Valley Heights

Clay Center at Southeast of Saline

Friday, January 12

Minneapolis at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Republic County at Smith Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The North Central Activities Association high school sports league in Kansas experienced numerous postponements this past week due to a snowstorm which hit Kansas last week.

But, the NCAA was still able to see many of its activities competed, despite numerous weather delays and some outright cancellations.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the past week:

BELOIT

The Beloit basketball teams were scheduled to play at Chapman Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games, which will be made up at a later date. Beloit was also scheduled to play host to Minneapolis Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team suffered a 38-12 dual defeat against Republic County Thursday night. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team suffered a 55-30 dual defeat against Republic County Thursday night.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth basketball teams were scheduled to play at Sacred Heart Friday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in Hays Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 20 points. The Lady Bearcats also competed at Halstead but didn’t score any points and finished tied for 16th. …

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis basketball teams were scheduled to play at Valley Heights Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. Minneapolis was also scheduled to play at Beloit Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they weren’t able to score any points and finished tied for 16th. …

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County basketball teams were scheduled to play at Sacred Heart Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games which will be made up at a later date. Republic County was also scheduled to play at Smith Center Friday night, but those games also have been postponed until a later date. … The Lady Buff wrestling team earned a 36-12 dual victory Thursday night against Beloit. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team earned a 55-30 dual victory against Beloit Thursday night.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Republic County Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games, which will be made up at a later date. Sacred Heart was also scheduled to play host to Ellsworth Friday night, but those games were also postponed until a later date.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Clay Center Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until a later date. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday but were unable to score any points and finished tied for 16th.