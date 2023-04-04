NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The spring season for high schools across the state of Kansas completed its 2nd full week of action this past week while most of the six NCAA teams saw their first action of the season this past week.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team opened action this past week on Monday when they got swept by Concordia, falling 7-1 and 15-5. The Lady Trojan softball team took its shot at Concordia on Tuesday and came out with a directly opposite outcome as the Lady Trojans earned the sweep, winning 1-0 and 11-7. Friday the Trojan baseball and softball teams began NCAA play against Ellsworth where the Trojan baseball team split the doubleheader as they lost the opener 11-1, but came back to win the nightcap 13-10. The softball team came up with another sweep, winning 12-3 and 12-1.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team got into action on Tuesday when they swept Ellis, winning 8-5 and 12-8, the Lady Bearcat softball team also swept Ellis on Tuesday, winning 9-8 and 10-8. The Ellsworth track teams got into action Thursday at Russell where the Ellsworth boys finished in 4th place with 77 points while the Lady Bearcats finished in 2nd place with 118 points. The Ellsworth baseball and softball teams got into NCAA action on Friday when the Bearcat baseball team split with Beloit as they won the opener 11-1 but lost in the nightcap 13-10, the softball team got swept by Beloit, falling 12-3 and 12-1.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions baseball team opened its NCAA season on Tuesday by getting swept by Sacred Heart, losing both games by 15-0 scores while the Minneapolis softball team had opposite results as the Lady Lions swept Sacred Heart, winning 12-0 and 18-3. The Ellsworth baseball team got back into action on Friday against Clay Center, but got swept again, falling 30-0 and 25-0.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County baseball team got into action on Tuesday when they got swept by Sylvan-Lucas, falling by identical 15-0 scores in both games, the Lady Buffs softball team also got swept by Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday, falling 11-5 and 15-5. The Republic County baseball team opened its NCAA season on Friday when they got swept by Sacred Heart, falling 16-1 and 12-2. The Republic County softball team also got swept by Sacred Heart on Friday, falling 18-11 and 18-2.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart baseball team opened its NCAA season on Tuesday when they swept Minneapolis, winning both games by identical 15-0 scores. The Lady Knight softball team also swept Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Sacred Heart track team opened its season on Tuesday in the Saline County Invitational where the sacred Heart girls finished in 3rd place with 79 points while the Knight boys finished in 5th place with 10 points. The Sacred Heart baseball and softball teams got back into NCAA action on Friday when they both swept Republic County as the Knights baseball team won by scores of 16-1 and 12-2 while the Lady Knight softball team won by scores of 18-11 and 18-2.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline track teams opened their 2023 seasons on Tuesday when they competed in the Saline County Invitational where the Trojan boys won the meet with 218.5 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 4th place with 77 points. The Southeast of Saline baseball and softball teams got into action on Thursday when they both played Smoky Valley and the Trojan baseball team came away with a sweep, winning 10-0 and 10-3.