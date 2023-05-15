NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Softball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 18 2 .900

Beloit 9 1 .900 15 5 .750

Ellsworth 6 4 .600 16 4 .800

Minneapolis 4 6 .400 13 7 .650

Republic County2 8 .200 6 14 .300

Sacred Heart 0 10 .000 3 14 .176

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 13 7 .650

Sacred Heart 9 1 .900 17 3 .850

Beloit 5 5 .500 8 12 .400

Ellsworth 5 5 .500 9 11 .450

Republic County1 9 .100 3 17 .150

Minneapolis 1 9 .100 2 18 .100

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 regular season for spring sports in the NCAA high school league is now complete as NCAA champions were named this past week in baseball, softball and track with postseason opportunities awaiting the NCAA schools this week.

Southeast of Saline High School shared both the baseball and softball titles with Beloit in softball and Sacred Heart in baseball while Southeast of Saline also won the boys track championship with 272.5 points and Lady Trojans from Beloit won the girls’ track championship with 203 points.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans shared the softball title with Beloit as both teams finished with 9-1 league records, splitting their doubleheader against each other while the Southeast of Saline Trojan baseball team shared the NCAA title with Sacred Heart the same way as both teams finished 9-1 in NCAA play and split their doubleheader against each other.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart 15-5 and 10-8 Thursday while the Lady Trojan softball team swept Ellis Thursday, winning 12-0 and 15-5. The Beloit track teams competed in the NCAA meet Friday where the boys finished in 2nd place with 91 points while the Lady Trojans won the meet with 203 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team swept Republic County Monday, winning 15-1 and 20-0 while the Lady Bearcat softball team also swept Republic County Monday, winning 11-2 and 16-6. The Ellsworth track teams competed in the NCAA meet Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 56.5 points and the Lady Bearcats finished in 4th with 67 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Plainville Monday, winning 7-1 and 19-0. The Minneapolis track teams competed in the NCAA meet Friday where the boys finished 3rd with 67 points and the Lady Lions finished 5th with 58 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Ellsworth Monday, falling 15-1 and 20-0 while the Lady Buff softball team also got swept by Ellsworth Monday, falling 11-2 and 16-6. The Republic County track teams competed in the NCAA meet Friday where the boys finished in 5th place with 43 points and the girls finished in 6th with 39 points.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team closed out its regular season Tuesday by sweeping Beloit, winning 15-5 and 10-8. The Sacred Heart track teams were in action Friday in the NCAA meet where the boys finished in 6th lace with 18 points while the Lady Knights finished 3rd with 90 points.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline track teams competed in the NCAA meet Friday where the Trojan boys won the team championship with 272.5 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 2nd place with 91 points.