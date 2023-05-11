NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 18 2 .900

Beloit 9 1 .900 13 5 .722

Ellsworth 4 4 .500 14 4 .778

Minneapolis 4 6 .400 11 7 .611

Republic Cty 2 6 .250 6 12 .333

Sacred Heart 0 10 .000 3 14 .176

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 13 7 .650

Sacred Heart 7 1 .875 15 3 .833

Beloit 5 3 .625 8 10 .444

Ellsworth 3 5 .375 7 11 .389

Republic Cty 1 7 .125 3 15 .167

Minneapolis 1 9 .100 2 18 .100

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Southeast of Saline High School has sewn up one NCAA spring championship thus far this season and a second spring NCAA title is waiting for Tuesday night when the Sacred Heart Knights baseball team will host Beloit in the final regular season games of the 2023 season.

If Sacred Heart’s baseball team sweeps Beloit Tuesday night, the Knights will win the NCAA baseball championship via the same tie-breaker in which the Southeast of Saline softball team has won the 2023 softball championship.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan softball team has won the 2023 NCAA title based on the tie-breaker of overall record, the Beloit and Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan teams finished their respective NCAA seasons this past week with identical 9-1 NCAA records. Southeast of Saline finished the regular season with an 18-2 overall record while Beloit still has games at Ellis on Tuesday and currently stands with a 13-5 overall record.

The two softball teams split their NCAA doubleheader on Thursday, April 20, with Beloit winning the opener 1-0 but Southeast of Saline came back to win the nightcap 13-2 and preserve a tie atop the NCAA standings.

The Southeast of Saline baseball team has finished its 2023 regular season with a 9-1 NCAA record and sits at 13-7 overall. Sacred Heart, meanwhile, has two games against Beloit Tuesday night and currently sits at 7-1 in the NCAA and 15-3 overall. If Sacred Heart sweeps Beloit, which currently sits in third place in the NCAA with a 5-3, 8-10 record, the Knights will tie Southeast of Saline with a 9-1 NCAA record and will have the better overall record after the two Saline county teams also split their regular season doubleheader.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Beloit track teams competed at Minneapolis Tuesday where the boys finished in 10th place with 28 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 8th place with 79 points. The Beloit track teams were back in action at Southeast of Saline Friday where the boys placed 4th with 72 points while the girls won the team title with 176 points. The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County Friday winning 10-0 and 13-1.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth track teams were in action Tuesday at Minneapolis where the Bearcat boys finished in 12th place with 1 point while the Lady Bearcats failed to score any points. The Bearcat baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 4-3 and 12-2. The Lady Bearcat softball team also got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 11-1. The Lady Bearcat softball team got back into action Thursday when they swept a non-conference doubleheader from Plainville, winning 16-1 and 18-7.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis baseball and softball teams got things started early this past week when they both took on Sylvan-Lucas in non-conference doubleheaders Monday with the Lion baseball team splitting the doubleheader, losing the 1st game 19-6 but bouncing back to win the nightcap 8-7 in extra innings. The Lady Lion softball team, meanwhile, swept its doubleheader against Sylvan-Lucas, winning 14-2 and 16-5. The Minneapolis track teams got into action Tuesday when they hosted a meet where the Lion boys finished in 4th place with 116 points and the girls finished in 3rd place with 114 points. The Minneapolis track teams got back into action at Southeast of Saline Friday where the Lion boys finished in 6th place with 37.5 points and the Lady Lions finished in 7th place with 47.5 points. The Lion baseball team got swept by Ellinwood Friday, falling 14-3 and 20-0 but the Lady Lion softball team swept Ellinwood in its doubleheader, winning 15-0 and 11-1.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County track teams competed at Minneapolis Tuesday where the Buff boys finished tied for 12th place with 1 point while the Lady Buffs finished in 11th place with 25 points. The Republic County baseball team got swept by Bennington Tuesday, falling 7-1 and 5-4 while the Lady Buff softball team swept Horton Tuesday, winning 16-4 and 19-4. The Lady Buff softball team returned to the field Friday but got swept by Beloit, falling 10-0 and 13-1.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team stepped outside of NCAA action Monday and split its doubleheader with Hays-Thomas More Prep, winning the 1st game 5-4 but dropping the 2nd game 22-21. The Sacred Heart track teams competed at Minneapolis Tuesday where the boys finished in 11th place with 9 points while the Lady Knights finished in 10th place with 28 points. The Lady Knight softball team got swept by Wichita Trinity Tuesday, falling 17-0 and 15-0. The Sacred Heart track teams competed at Southeast of Saline Friday where the Knight boys finished in 7th place with 13 points while the Lady Knights finished in 6th place with 66 points.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline track teams competed at Minneapolis Tuesday where the Trojan boys finished in 8th place with 66 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 12th place with 16 points. The Southeast of Saline baseball team swept Ellsworth Tuesday, winning 4-3 and 12-2 while the Lady Trojan softball team also swept Ellsworth Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 11-1. The Trojan baseball team was back on the field Thursday in a non-conference doubleheader against Russell, but got swept, falling 12-1 and 15-4. The Lady Trojan softball team also met up with Russell Thursday and came away with the non-conference sweep, winning 18-0 and 18-9. The Southeast of Saline track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Trojan boys won the meet with 181.5 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 3rd place with 73 points.