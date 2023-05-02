NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 7 1 .875 14 2 .875

Beloit 7 1 .875 11 5 .688

Ellsworth 4 2 .667 12 2 .857

Minneapolis 4 6 .400 7 7 .500

Republic Cty 2 4 .333 4 10 .286

Sacred Heart 0 10 .000 3 12 .200

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 7 1 0.875 13 1 0.929

SE of Saline 7 1 0.875 11 5 0.688

Beloit 5 3 0.625 8 10 0.444

Ellsworth 3 3 0.500 7 9 0.438

Republic Cty 1 7 0.125 3 13 0.188

Minneapolis 1 9 0.100 1 15 0.063

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature likes to make her presence known in the state of Kansas during the spring for high school sports seasons and she finally made her presence known this past week in the NCAA Kansas high school sports league with several events and activities either postponed or canceled.

But there were still quite a few events and activities completed this past week in the NCAA, here is a look at what each school did this past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team got the Beloit athletic week started last Monday when it swept Republic County, winning 12-2 and 15-2. The Beloit track teams hosted the annual Beloit Relays Friday where the Trojan boys finished in 9th place with 44.5 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 2nd place with 96 points. The Trojan baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Abilene Friday, wining 22-10 and 19-5 while the Lady Trojan softball team split its twin bill against Abilene as the Lady Trojans lost the opener 12-10, but bounced back to win the 2nd game 7-6.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Sylvan Tuesday, winning the opener 7-1 and completing the sweep with a 13-2 win in the 2nd game. The Ellsworth track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 30th place with 3 points while the Lady Bearcats finished in 19th place with 20 points. The Ellsworth baseball team got swept by Little River Friday, falling 7-6 and 8-1.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 20-0 and 15-0 while the Lady Lion softball team also got swept by Southeast of Saline Tuesday, falling 14-0 and 12-1. The Lady Lion softball team split its doubleheader with Concordia Thursday, losing the openr 7-0 but winning the 2nd game 8-7. The Minneapolis track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the Lion boys finished in 13th place with 36 points while the Lady Lions finished in 16th place with 28 points. The Lion baseball team swept Concordia Friday, winning 19-4 and 16-2.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team got swept by Beloit Monday, falling 12-2 and 15-2. The Republic County track teams competed at Washington County Tuesday where the boys finished in 4th place with 60 points while the Lady Buffs finished in 7th place with 37 points. The Lady Buff softball team swept Plainville Tuesday, winning 18-7 and 18-17. The Republic County track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 14th place with 34 points while the girls finished in 23rd place with 12 points.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team scored a Saline County sweep on Monday when they swept Ell-Saline, winning 17-0 and 19-0. The Knight baseball team also swept Wilson Thursday, winning 13-0 and 10-1 while the Lady Knight softball team swept Wichita Independent Thursday by scores of 25-8 and 21-2. The Sacred Heart track teams competed at Beloit Friday where the boys finished in 17th place with 25 points while the girls finished in 5th place with 69 points.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline baseball and softball teams both swept Minneapolis Tuesday with the Trojan baseball team winning by scores of 20-0 and 15-0 while the Lady Trojan softball team won by scores of 14-0 and 12-1. The Southeast of Saline track teams competed at the Beloit Relays Friday where the boys won the team title with 142 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 14th place with 32 points.