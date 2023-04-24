NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

2023 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 7 1 0.875 10 4 0.714

SE of Saline 5 1 0.833 12 2 0.857

Ellsworth 4 2 0.667 10 2 0.833

Minneapolis 4 4 0.500 6 4 0.600

Republic County2 8 0.200 2 14 0.125

Sacred Heart 0 10 0.000 1 12 0.077

Monday, April 17

Clay Center 5, SE of Saline 1

SE of Saline 12, Clay Center 5

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Ellsworth 19, Sacred Heart 4

Minneapolis 11, Russell 1

Minneapolis 17, Russell 0

Thursday, April 20

Beloit 1, SE of Saline 0

SE of Saline 13, Beloit 2

Sylvan-Lucas 19, Republic County 9

Sylvan-Lucas 16, Republic County 3

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 7 1 .875 9 1 .900

SE of Saline 5 1 .833 9 5 .643

Beloit 3 3 .500 6 8 .429

Ellsworth 3 3 .500 5 7 .417

Republic County1 5 .167 3 11 .214

Minneapolis 1 7 .125 1 11 .083

Monday, April 17

Beloit 10, Ellinwood 4

Ellinwood 11, Beloit 0

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Sacred Heart 17, Ellsworth 1

Sacred Heart 19, Ellsworth 10

Russell 15, Minneapolis 1

Russell 16, Minneapolis 1

Thursday, April 20

SE of Saline 19, Beloit 0

SE of Saline 12, Beloit 0

Republic County 11, Blue Valley 8

Republic County 12, Blue Valley 11 EXTRAS

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Sacred Heart baseball team currently sits atop of the NCAA baseball standings at this point of the 2023 season while the Lady Knight softball team is still searching for its first victory of the season.

The Southeast of Saline baseball team, meanwhile, currently sits in 2nd place in both the NCAA baseball and softball standings as the Trojan baseball team trailed Sacred Heart by 1 game in the standings while the Lady Trojan softball team trails the Beloit Lady Trojans by one game in the softball standings.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team stepped outside of NCAA play to start last week when it split a non-league doubleheader with Ellinwood, winning the 1st game 10-4 but losing the 2nd game 11-0. The Trojan got right back into action on Thursday when they swept an NCAA doubleheader from Southeast of Saline, winning 19-0 and 12-0. The Lady Trojan softball team split its NCAA doubleheader with Southeast of Saline Thursday, winning the opener 1-0 but dropping the 2nd game 13-2.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball and Lady Bearcat softball teams were in action Tuesday against Sacred Heart and opposite results as the Bearcat baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart, falling 17-1 and 19-10 while the Lady Bearcat softball team swept Sacred Heart, winning by identical 19-4 scores in both games. The Ellsworth track teams competed at Sterling on Friday where the boys finished in 8th place with 30 points while the Lady Bearcats finished in 5th with 62 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis baseball and softball team stepped outside of NCAA action against Russell Tuesday with opposite results. The Lion baseball team got swept by the Broncos 16-1 and 15-1 while the Lady Lion softball team swept Russell by scores of 11-1 and 17-0.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team stepped outside of NCAA play on Thursday when they swept a non-conference doubleheader from Blue Valley Randolph, winning by scores of 11-8 and 12-11 while the Lady Buff softball team got swept by Sylvan-Lucas, falling 19-9 and 16-3.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart baseball and softball teams met up with Ellsworth on Tuesday with opposite results as the Knight baseball team swept Ellsworth by scores of 17-1 and 19-10 while the Lady Knights got swept by Ellsworth, falling by 19-4 scores in both games.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team stepped outside of NCAA action on Monday when they split a doubleheader against Clay Center, losing 5-1 in the opener but coming back to win the nightcap 12-5. The Southeast of Saline baseball and softball teams got into NCAA action Thursday when they traveled to Beloit where the Southeast of Saline baseball team swept Beloit by scores of 19-0 and 12-0 while the Lady Trojans split their showdown in softball with Beloit winning the opener 1-0 and Southeast of Saline taking the 2nd game 13-2.