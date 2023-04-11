NCAA League Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR Kansas Preps Weekly The Easter weekend is now in the books, which means spring weather has fully returned to Kansas. In Kansas, however, spring weather means anything is possible. The possibilities were endless this past week for high school sports teams in the NCAA high school league. Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week : BELOIT The Beloit baseball and softball teams combined to post an 8-0 record this past week as they both swept Minneapolis on Tuesday and then repeated the feat against Sylvan-Lucas on Thursday. The Trojan baseball team swept Minneapolis 18-3 and 22-7 on Tuesday and topped Sylvan-Lucas 11-1 and 13-6 on Thursday. The Lady Trojan softball team, meanwhile, won its games 10-0 and 19-9 against Minneapolis on Tuesday and topped Sylvan-Lucas 17-0 and 14-3. The Beloit track teams competed at Concordia on Thursday where the Trojan boys finished in 6th place with 46 points while the Lady Trojans won the team championship tih 126.5 points. ELLSWORTH The Bearcat baseball team and Lady Bearcat softball team had one outing this past week as they both played at Russell and both squads earned doubleheader sweeps with the Bearcat baseball team winning by scores of 4-3 and 16-6 while the Lady Bearcat softball team won by scores of 13-0 and 15-5. MINNEAPOLIS The Minneapolis baseball and softball teams opened the Minneapolis athletic week on Tuesday this past week when they both got swept in NCAA action against Beloit. The Lady Lion softball team lost its game against the Lady Trojans 10-0 and 19-9 while the Lion baseball team lost its games against Beloit 18-3 and 22-7. The Minneapolis track teams competed at Concordia on Thursday where the Lion boys finished in 5th place with 57.5 points while the Lady Lions finished in 8th place with 27 points. REPUBLIC COUNTY Republic County High School’s baseball and softball teams each played a combined 3 doubleheaders this past week, got swept in each. The Buff baseball team got swept by Southeast of Saline 16-1, 16-1 on Tuesday and got swept 21-1, 12-2 by Clay Center on Thursday. The Republic County softball team, meanwhile, got swept by Southeast of Saline 17-2 and 15-0 on Tuesday. The Republic County track teams competed at Riley County on Thursday where the Republic County boys finished in 8th place with 23 points while the Republic County girls were 6th with 63 points. SACRED HEART The Sacred Heart baseball and softball teams were in action this past Tuesday as they both stepped outside of NCAA action and played Concordia in a pair of doubleheaders, but the Knights and Lady Knights got swept in each doubleheader. The Sacred Heart baseball team lost its games against Concordia 12-1 and 6-3 while the Lady Knight softball team lost both of its games by identical 16-0 counts. SOUTHEAST OF SALINE The Southeast of Saline baseball and softball teams played a combined four doubleheaders this past week and swept 3 of the 4 doubleheaders as both baseball and softball swept Republic County on Tuesday and the Lady Trojan softball team swept Abilene on Thursday, but the Trojan baseball team got swept by Abilene. The Trojan baseball team won its games Tuesday 16-1 and 16-1 against Republic County but dropped its games 13-12 and 11-3 against Abilene on Thursday. The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County by scores of 17-2 and 15-0 and swept Abilene by scores of 8-4 and 14-4. The Southeast of Saline track teams competed at Concordia on Thursday where the Trojan boys won the team championship with 146 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 4th place with 75 points.