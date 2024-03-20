NCAA League Spring Sports Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Some high school baseball teams were able to open the 2024 spring season this past weekend, but none of the teams in the North Central Activities Association have begun their spring seasons yet, most of the NCAA teams will begin competition this coming week and all will begin this month.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams will begin their 2024 spring seasons :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 27 when it plays host to Concordia. … The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 when it plays host to Concordia.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team and Lady Bearcat softball team are scheduled to begin their seasons March 25 at Ellis.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion baseball team and Lady Lion softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when they play host to Sacred Heart.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff baseball team and Lady Buff softball team are scheduled to begin their seasons March 26 when they play host to Sylvan.

SACRED HEART

The Knight baseball team and Lady Knight softball team are scheduled to begin their seasons Monday when they play host to Ellinwood.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin its season Tuesday at Kingman. … The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 28 when it plays host to Smoky Valley.