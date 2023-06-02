2023 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 22 4 .846

Beloit 9 1 .900 17 6 .739

Ellsworth 6 4 .600 17 5 .773

Minneapolis 4 6 .400 14 8 .636

Republic County2 8 .200 6 15 .286

Sacred Heart 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 .900 15 8 .652

Sacred Heart 9 1 .900 19 4 .826

Beloit 5 5 .500 8 13 .381

Ellsworth 5 5 .500 10 12 .455

Republic County1 9 .100 3 18 .143

Minneapolis 1 9 .100 2 19 .095

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 high school sports season in the state of Kansas is now complete and the NCAA Kansas high school league had two teams place in the top fourth in its respective sport and state classification, both coming from Southeast of Saline High School.

The Lady Trojan softball team finished in 4th place in the Class 3A state tournament while the Trojan boys track team finished in 2nd place in the Class 3A state track meet in Wichita over the weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the final week :

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team qualified for the 3A state tournament but lost 5-0 to Santa Fe Trail in the opening round to see their season come to an end after a 17-6 campaign. The Beloit track teams competed in the Class 3A state tournament in Wichita over the weekend where the Trojan boys finished in 12th place with 25 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 6th place with 35 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth track teams competed in the Class 3A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Bearcat boys finished in 28th place with 5 points but the Lady Bearcats were unable to score any pints.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis track teams competed in the Class 3A state meet at Wichita over the weekend where the Lion boys finished in 39th place with 3 points and the Lady Lions finished 29th with 7 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County track teams competed in the Class 2A state track meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Buff boys were unable to score any points, but the Lady Buffs finished in 38th place with 3 points.

SACRED HEART

The Sacred Heart track teams competed in the Class 2A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Knight boys were unable to score any points, but the Lady Knights scored 28 points to finish in 9th place.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team opened its state tournament run Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Burlington, but lost 6-4 to Rossville in the semifinal round before falling 8-3 against Haven in the consolation final to finish the season in 4th place with a 22-4 record.