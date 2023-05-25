NCAA League Spring Recap

2023 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 0.900 21 2 0.913

Beloit 9 1 0.900 17 5 0.773

Ellsworth 6 4 0.600 17 5 0.773

Minneapolis 4 6 0.400 14 8 0.636

Republic County2 8 0.200 6 15 0.286

Sacred Heart 0 10 0.000 3 15 0.167

2023 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 0.900 15 8 0.652

Sacred Heart 9 1 0.900 19 4 0.826

Beloit 5 5 0.500 8 13 0.381

Ellsworth 5 5 0.500 10 12 0.455

Republic County1 9 0.100 3 18 0.143

Minneapolis 1 9 0.100 2 19 0.095

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports across the state of Kansas has entered its final week of the 2022-2023 season.

The NCAA high school sports league failed to qualify any teams for this week’s state baseball tournaments, but the NCAA did qualify both Beloit and Southeast of Saline for this week’s Class 3A state softball tournament.

The Southeast of Saline boys track team won the Class 3A regional meet at Buhler Friday and the Beloit Lady Trojans track team won the Class 3A regional meet at Buhler. .

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

The Trojan baseball team saw its 2023 season come to an end Monday as they lost 7-3 to Hoisington in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Trojans finished the season with an 8-13 record. The Lady Trojan softball team qualified for this week’s Class 3A state tournament with a regional championship Wednesday where they scored a 5-2 win over Riley County in the semifinals after receiving an opening round bye, then won the championship game 10-0 against Marysville. The Beloit trak teams competed at the 3A regional at Buhler Friday where the boys finished in 8th place with 34 points while the Lady Trojans won the team championship with 103.3 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat baseball team opened Class 3A regional play Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over Sylvan-Lucas but saw their 2023 season come to an end Wednesday when they lost 4-1 against Hesston to finish the season with a 10-12 record. The Lady Bearcat softball team opened regional play Tuesday with an 11-0 win over Ellinwood but lost 6-0 against Hoisington in the 2nd round to finish the season with a 17-5 record. The Ellsworth track teams competed at the Class 3A regional meet at Garden City Friday where the boys finished in 11th place with 14 points and the girls finished in 14th place with 4 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team began its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with a 12-2 win over Russell but saw that run come to an end Wednesday when the Lady Lions lost 4-0 against Marysville to finished the season with a 14-6 record. The Lion baseball team saw its season end Wednesday as they lost 15-1 against Nemaha Central in the opening round of Class 3A regional to finish the season with a 2-19 record. The Minneapolis track teams competed at the Class 3A regional meet in Buhler Friday where the boys finished in 10th place with 16 points while the Lady Lions finished in 7th place with 34 points.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County baseball team saw its season end Monday after losing 7-3 to Ell-Saline in the regional opening round. The Buffs finished the season with a 3-18 record. The Lady Buff softball team also lost its regional opening round game, 15-5 against Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian and ended the 2023 season with a 6-15 record. The Republic County track teams competed in the Class 2A regional meet at Valley Heights Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Knights baseball team opened Class 2A postseason play Monday with a 4-1 victory over Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian and defeated Ellis 2-0 Wednesday to play their way into the regional championship game, where they saw the 2023 season come to an end with a 4-1 loss against Little River to finish the season with a 19-4 record. The Sacred Heart softball team lost its regional opener 12-3 against Ellis Tuesday to finish the season with a 3-15 record. The Sacred Heart track teams competed at the Class 2A regional meet at Valley Heights Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan baseball team opened regional play Tuesday with a 10-0 victory over Eureka, the Trojans also defeated Fredonia 14-4 in the regional semifinals but saw their season come to an end Wednesday when they lost 5-4 against Humboldt in the championship game. The Trojans finished the season with a 15-8 record. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, opened regional play Tuesday with a 15-0 win over Nickerson and defeated Smoky Valley 15-5 in the semifinals and won the championship Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Hoisington. The Southeast of Saline track teams competed at the 3A regional meet in Buhler Friday where the Trojan boys won the team title with 78 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 8th place with 31 points.