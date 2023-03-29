NCAA League Spring Sports Preview

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The majority of the NCAA high school conference is still waiting a week before beginning their 2023 spring campaigns, but the NCAA had some action during this past week, which was the first possible week of action for high school spring sports in the state of Kansas.

Republic County, Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saline each had teams in action while the rest of the NCAA was still preparing for action in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the action in the past week :

BELOIT

Beloit High School did not have any teams in competition this past week. The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin its 2023 season on Monday at Concordia while the Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to open its season Tuesday at Concordia.

ELLSWORTH

The Ellsworth High School spring teams were not in action this past week. The Bearcat baseball and softball teams are scheduled to begin their 2023 campaigns on Tuesday when they play host to Ellis High School in non-league doubleheaders.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Minneapolis High School spring teams were not in action this past week. The Minneapolis baseball and softball teams are scheduled to begin their 2023 seasons this Tuesday when they travel to Salina to compete against Sacred Heart in NCAA doubleheaders.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County High School baseball team got its 2023 season started Thursday when they got swept by Concordia High School in a non-league doubleheader. The Republic County softball team is scheduled to begin its 2023 season on Tuesday when they play against Sylvan-Lucas.

SACRED HEART

Sacred Heart High School saw its 2023 spring season begin this past Friday when they baseball and softball teams played against Ellinwood High School. The baseball team split its doubleheader against the Eagles, falling 7-6 in the opener, but coming back to win the nightcap 11-6. The softball team won its opener against Ellinwood 22-8, the score for the 2nd game was not reported.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Southeast of Saline baseball team got its 2023 season off to a victorious start on Saturday when they defeated Wichita Independent and Kingman in the Kingman tournament to win the championship.