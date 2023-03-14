NCAA League Season Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 19 4 0.826 8 2 0.800

Ellsworth 12 9 0.571 7 3 0.700

Minneapolis 14 7 0.667 7 3 0.700

Sacred Heart 12 10 0.545 6 4 0.600

Beloit 4 17 0.190 2 8 0.200

Republic Cty 0 21 0.000 0 10 0.000

2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 24 2 0.923 10 0 1.000

Beloit 17 6 0.739 8 2 0.800

Ellsworth 12 9 0.571 6 4 0.600

Sacred Heart 13 10 0.565 4 6 0.400

Republic Cty 3 18 0.143 1 9 0.100

Minneapolis 2 18 0.100 1 9 0.100

Thusday, March 9

SE of Saline 64, Perry Lecompton 47

Friday, March 10

Hesston 53, SE of Saline 51

Saturday, March 11

SE of Saline 54, Galena 51

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys’ basketball team continued its dominating play throughout the 2022-23 season as the Trojans finished the season this past weekend as the 3rd place team in Class 3A.

The Trojan boys finished the season as the best team, boys and girls, in the NCAA with a 24-2 record and went undefeated in NCAA play. The Trojan boys were the only team, boys and girls, to qualify for this past week’s state basketball tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in basketball this past season :

BELOIT

The Trojan boys finished the season in 2nd place in the NCAA with a 17-6, 8-2 record while the Lady Trojans finished in 5th place with a 4-17, 2-8 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat boys finished in third place in the NCAA with a 12-9, 6-4 record while the Lady Bearcats finished in 2nd place with a 12-9, 7-3 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion boys basketball team finished the season in 6th place in the NCAA with a 2-18, 1-9 record while the Lady Lions finished in 3rd place with a 14-7, 7-3 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Republic County teams with a combined 3-39 record as the Buff boys finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 3-18, 1-9 record while the Lady Buffs did not win any games and finished in 6th place with an 0-21, 0-10 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight boys finished in 4th place in the NCAA with a 13-10, 4-6 record while the Lady Knights finished in 4th place in the NCAA with a 12-10, 6-5 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan boys were the lone NCAA team to qualify for this past week’s state tournament and they opened their state tournament run on Thursday with a 64-47 victory over Perry Lecompton, but lost in the semifinal round 53-51 to Hesston, which went on to win the Class 3A state championship. The Trojans regrouped and defeated Galena 54-51 on Saturday in the consolation championship game to finish in 3rd place in Class 3A and finished the season with a 24-2, 10-0 record. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, finished the season with a 19-4, 8-2 record.