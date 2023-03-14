NCAA League Season Recap

2022-2023 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 19 4 0.826 8 2 0.800
Ellsworth 12 9 0.571 7 3 0.700
Minneapolis 14 7 0.667 7 3 0.700
Sacred Heart 12 10 0.545 6 4 0.600
Beloit 4 17 0.190 2 8 0.200
Republic Cty 0 21 0.000 0 10 0.000
2022-2023 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
SE of Saline 24 2 0.923 10 0 1.000
Beloit 17 6 0.739 8 2 0.800
Ellsworth 12 9 0.571 6 4 0.600
Sacred Heart 13 10 0.565 4 6 0.400
Republic Cty 3 18 0.143 1 9 0.100
Minneapolis 2 18 0.100 1 9 0.100
Thusday, March 9
SE of Saline 64, Perry Lecompton 47
Friday, March 10
Hesston 53, SE of Saline 51
Saturday, March 11
SE of Saline 54, Galena 51
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys’ basketball team continued its dominating play throughout the 2022-23 season as the Trojans finished the season this past weekend as the 3rd place team in Class 3A.
The Trojan boys finished the season as the best team, boys and girls, in the NCAA with a 24-2 record and went undefeated in NCAA play. The Trojan boys were the only team, boys and girls, to qualify for this past week’s state basketball tournaments.
Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in basketball this past season :
BELOIT
The Trojan boys finished the season in 2nd place in the NCAA with a 17-6, 8-2 record while the Lady Trojans finished in 5th place with a 4-17, 2-8 record.
ELLSWORTH
The Bearcat boys finished in third place in the NCAA with a 12-9, 6-4 record while the Lady Bearcats finished in 2nd place with a 12-9, 7-3 record.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lion boys basketball team finished the season in 6th place in the NCAA with a 2-18, 1-9 record while the Lady Lions finished in 3rd place with a 14-7, 7-3 record.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Republic County teams with a combined 3-39 record as the Buff boys finished in 5th place in the NCAA with a 3-18, 1-9 record while the Lady Buffs did not win any games and finished in 6th place with an 0-21, 0-10 record.
SACRED HEART
The Knight boys finished in 4th place in the NCAA with a 13-10, 4-6 record while the Lady Knights finished in 4th place in the NCAA with a 12-10, 6-5 record.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Trojan boys were the lone NCAA team to qualify for this past week’s state tournament and they opened their state tournament run on Thursday with a 64-47 victory over Perry Lecompton, but lost in the semifinal round 53-51 to Hesston, which went on to win the Class 3A state championship. The Trojans regrouped and defeated Galena 54-51 on Saturday in the consolation championship game to finish in 3rd place in Class 3A and finished the season with a 24-2, 10-0 record. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, finished the season with a 19-4, 8-2 record.