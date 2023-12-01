NCAA Fall Wrap Up

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 10 1

Ellsworth 3 1 9 2

Minneapolis 2 1 4 5

Beloit 1 2 5 5

Sacred Heart 1 2 2 7

Republic Cty 0 4 0 9

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season is now complete across the high school ranks in the state of Kansas and like most leagues, the NCAA high school conference had its share of victories and defeats, both at the local and state level.

The Southeast of Saline Trojan football team and the Ellsworth Bearcat football team both advanced to the 3rd round of the Class 2A playoffs before seeing their season come to an end while the Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 2A state volleyball tournament but did not advance out of pool play and was the only NCAA volleyball team to qualify for its respective state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did during the 2023 fall campaign :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team finished the season with a 5-5 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 40-3 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 9-2 record after falling in the third round of the Class 2A state playoffs. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-17 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team finished the season with a 4-5 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-15 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team finished the regular season with an 0-8 record. … The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 5-27 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team finished the 2023 season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 12-17 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team finished 2023 with a 10-1 record with their only loss being suffered in the 3rd round of the Class 2A state playoffs against Hoisington. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 22-10 record.