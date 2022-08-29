NCAA Fall Sports Preview

The NCAA is looking for bigger things in the 2022 season as it is coming off a 2021 football season that saw one of its schools, Beloit High School, play all the way into the state championship game and another, Southeast of Saline, come up just one victory shy of the state championship game. So this year’s squads are looking to take those final championship steps in 2022.

BELOIT

The Trojans finished the 2021 season with 9 victories in 13 games, Beloit finished just one victory shy of their goal : a state championship as the Trojans played their way all the way to the Class 2A state championship game, where they met up with Rossville, but it was Rossville that earned that desire state championship trophy as they topped the Trojans 35-12. This fall the Trojans will begin their trek which they hope leads back to the state championship title game when they play NCAA rival Ellsworth in the season opener for both squads on Friday, September 2. … The Lady Trojans put together a 34-10 overall record in 2021 which saw them earn their way into the Class 3A state tournament where they played their way out of the Pool play bracket, but dropped both the semifinal match and consolation finals to finish in 4th place in the state tournament. This year the Lady Trojans are scheduled to begin their 2022 season August 27 at the Hays Tournament. … The Beloit cross country teams are scheduled to open their season Thursday, September 1 when they compete at Concordia. … The Lady Trojan tennis team is scheduled to begin their 2022 season on Tuesday, August 30 when they compete at Pittsburg High School.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team is looking to get back to some winning ways after finishing the 2021 season with a 2-7 record, and they will look to get things started on a better track on Friday, September 2 when they open the season by playing host to NCAA rival Beloit. … The Lady Bearcats are coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 12-23 record and they are looking for better things this season when they begin on Tuesday, August 30 when they travel to compete against NCAA rival Republic County. … The Ellsworth cross country teams are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, September 3 when they travel to Hays to compete in the Hays Thomas More Prep Invitational. … The Lady Bearcats tennis team is scheduled to open the 2022 season in familiar territory when they host a tournament on Tuesday, August 30.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lions football team is looking for bigger things in 2022 as they finished below .500 in 2021, finishing with a 4-5 record. The Lions will begin the trek to get back to winning on Friday, September 2 when they play host to NCAA foe Republic County in the season opener for both teams. … The Lady Lion volleyball team is coming off a 10-19 campaign in 2021 and will look for better things in 2022 when they begin play on Tuesday, August 30 when they open action against NCAA foe Southeast of Saline. … The Minneapolis cross country teams are scheduled to open their 2022 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they run at Concordia.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Bulldogs are looking to regroup this year after finishing with just a 3-5 record in 2021. The Buffaloes will begin the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 when they play at NCAA rival Minneapolis. … The Lady Buffaloes are looking to rebuild things after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-24 record. The Lady Buffaloes are scheduled to begin the 2022 season Tuesday, August 30 when they play host to NCAA rival Ellsworth. … The Republic County cross country teams are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they compete at Concordia. …

SACRED HEART

The Knights football team is looking to end the 12-game losing streak it is currently dealing with. The Knights went 0-9 in 2021 and lost the final three games of the 2020 season in the current 12-game losing streak, which they will look to end on Friday, September 1 when they open the 2022 season when they play host to Wichita Trinity. … The Lady Knights are working on coming back from a 2021 season that saw them win just 9 matches and finish with a 9-24 overall record. The Lady Knights will look to turn things back in their favor when they open the season Tuesday, August 30 when they play host to Solomon High School. … The Lady Knights ran their way to a 3rd place finish in the Class 2A state meet a year ago and are looking to take steps even closer to a state championship this year. The Knights and Lady Knights are scheduled to begin the 2022 season Thursday, September 1 when they run at Salina’s Great Life Golf & Fitness course. … The Lady Knights tennis team is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they compete in the Salina Central team duals.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

Football : The Trojans finished one game shy of playing as many games as they hoped in 2021 as they advanced all the way to the Class 3A sub-state championship game before falling to Andale, which went on to win the Class 3A state championship. The Trojans finished the 2021 season with an 11-1 record. They will begin the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 when they play host to Rock Creek High School. … The Southeast of Saline volleyball team is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw them finish with an 11-16 overall record. The Lady Trojans will open the 2022 season on Tuesday, August 30 when they serve as host to NCAA rival Minneapolis. … The Lady Trojans are looking to run to another state championship this fall, as they are coming off the 2021 season which saw them lay claim to the Class 3A state championship with 46 points while the Trojan boys are coming off a season that saw them finish 2nd in the team standings in Class 3A state meet. The two teams are scheduled to