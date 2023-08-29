NCAA Fall Preview

2023 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 2

Ellsworth at Beloit

Republic County Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Wichita Trinity

SE of Saline at Rock Creek

Friday, September 8

Beloit at SE of Saline

Republic County at Ellsworth

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The NCAA Kansas high school conference is looking for bigger things in 2023 than they saw a year ago when one of the six NCAA schools qualified for their respective state tournaments in volleyball and just two of the six NCAA schools were able to taste victories in the postseason in their respective football seasons.

The Beloit Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, but failed to advance out of pool play at the state tournament, while only two other NCAA teams won any sub-state matches. On the gridiron, the NCAA was led by Southeast of Saline, which won three playoff games before bowing out of the Class 3A postseason while Beloit High School won its opening 2 playoff games before bowing out of playoff action.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools are preparing for this fall season :

BELOIT

The Trojan football team is looking to build off 2022 which saw them win a pair of playoff games and finish with a 9-2 record. The Trojans will begin their 2023 trek this Friday night when they play host to NCAA rival Ellsworth. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 35-7 record, which saw them qualify for the Class 3A state tournament, but fail to advance out of pool play at the state tournament. The Lady Trojans finished in 3rd place to open the 2023 season Saturday at the Hays Maroon & Gold tournament as they went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Salina South and Colby, then lost 2-1 against Olathe West in pool play and lost to Maize South 2-1 in the semifinals before bouncing back to defeat host Hays High School 2-0 in the consolation championship for third place.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team built an 8-2 record in 2022 with the only losses coming in two of their final three games as they closed out the regular season falling to Southeast of Saline, defeated Garden Plain in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Kingman in the 2nd round. This season the Bearcats will kick off the season this Friday night when they travel to NCAA rival Beloit. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team also had a successful regular season which saw them compile a 21-13 record before falling in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats are scheduled to open the 203 season Tuesday night when they play host to NCAA rival Republic County.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team is coming off a 5-4 season in 2022 which saw them fall in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. This season the Lions will kick off their campaign Friday night when they travel to Belleville to take on Republic County. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished 2022 with a 15-22 record, bowing out of the sub-state tournament in the 2nd round. The Lady Lions open the 2023 season Tuesday night when they travel to Clay Center for a triangular with the Lady Tigers and NCAA rival Southeast of Saline.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post just one victory, which came in the final game of the season when they defeated Bluestem 40-0 in a consolation game for teams not qualifying for the playoffs. The Buffs will look to extend that 1-game winning streak this Friday night when they open the 2023 season by playing host to NCAA rival Minneapolis. … The Lady Buffs volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 9-24, falling in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. The Lady Buffs are scheduled to open the 2023 season Tuesday night when they play an NCAA doubleheader at Ellsworth.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team is looking to regroup in 2023 after a 2022 season saw them post a 4-5 record and not qualify for the Class 2A playoffs. The Knights are scheduled to kick off the 2023 season this Friday night when they play at Wichita Trinity High School. … The Lady Knight volleyball team finished 2022 with a 9-25 record, falling in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. The Lady Knights began the 2023 season this past Saturday competing in a tournament at Wabaunsee High School.

Volleyball –

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team opened the 2022 season with 11 straight victories, winning the NCAA league championship and advancing to third round of the Class 3A playoffs before running into Kingman, who put a halt to Southeast of Saline’s state championship goal with a 28-22 victory. The Trojans will look to continue the success from last year this Friday night when they kick off the 2023 season at Rock Creek High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team is coming off a 21-14 record in 2022 which saw them win the opening match of their sub-state tournament before bowing out. The Lady Trojans will begin the 2023 season Tuesday night when they are scheduled play at triangular at Clay Center against the Lady Tigers and NCAA rival Minneapolis.