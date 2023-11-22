NCAA Division II Playoff Football Returns This Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Central Missouri and Pittsburg State both survived their first-round contests in the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs and advance to the second round, scheduled for Saturday, November 25.

The MIAA’s 2023 Co-Champions both advanced to the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs and recorded first round victories to continue their journeys in the NCAA postseason.

Pittsburg State quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. returned from injury to pass for 282 yards and three touchdowns while the Gorillas defense created three takeaways in a 35-14 victory over the University of Indianapolis in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs last Saturday (November 18).

The Gorillas (11-1), the No. 3 seed in Super Region Three, advance to the second round to face Grand Valley State next Saturday, November 25, at 12:00 p.m. (CST) at the Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Mich. The No. 2-seeded Lakers (10-1) defeated Ferris State, 21-14, last Saturday in their first-round match-up.

Central Missouri’s quarterback Zach Zebrowski threw for seven touchdowns and 467 yards as the Mules rolled past Henderson State, 56-14 in the first round of the NCAA-II Football Championship last Saturday (November 18) at Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field.

The Mules (11-1), the No. 4 seed in Super Region Thrree, advance to the second round of the playoffs and tie the UCM single-season program record for victories at 11 with the win. They will face No. 1-seeded Harding (11-0) Saturday, November 25, at 1 p.m. (CST) at the First Security Stadium in Searcy, Ark. For the first time in program history, Harding entered the NCAA Division II Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Super Region 3 and received a bye in the first round. The Mules will be the Bisons first match up in the postseason.

MIAA fans can watch both games live on NCAA.com or on The MIAA Network, behind an NCAA paywall. A current subscription to the MIAA Network will not grant fans free access to watch the playoff games. MIAA fans can purchase pay-per-view access for $10.55 per game, or purchase and all-access pass for $20.85.

For more information on the NCAA Division II Playoffs, visit NCAA.com.