Nationally Known Musicians Return to Hometown

Todd PittengerFebruary 4, 2022

A couple of  nationally recognized musicians will return to Salina to be part of Kansas Wesleyan’s Salina Strings Day.

According to the school, the concert will feature Rudolph and Edmund Stein performing alongside Salina South, Salina Central, the KWU string orchestra, as well as a combined performance. Admission at the KDOT Auditorium is free for the special event, which gets underway at 7 p.m. and highlights Salina Strings Week. The week will include hands-on instruction at four local schools and with the Salina Youth Symphony.

Both Rudolph and Edmund Stein are sons of the late Eric Stein, founder of the Salina Symphony and long-time Music professor at Marymount College. Both were born and raised in Salina and have since gone on to outstanding careers in the industry.

Rudolph Stein has spent time as principal cellist of the Charleston (W. Va.) Symphony, as well as the Shreveport (La.) Symphony. He has also been a part of the Pacific Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Chamber Orchestra and the California Chamber Orchestra, among many other credits. Edmund Stein has served as the concertmaster for the San Diego Opera Orchestra, a member of the Thouvenel String Quartet and has coached and performed chamber music throughout the United States and internationally.

Dr. Leonardo Rosario, director of KWU’s string orchestra, will join the Steins in instructing students throughout the week.

The KWU Strings Day event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10. It was made possible through assistance from the Salina Arts and Humanities Horizon Grant program.

